U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3970
    -1.1760 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,624.64
    +258.56 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    +5.79 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Flavor and Fragrance Market Trends and ForecastThe global flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $38.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in flavor and fragrance market to 2027 by applications (dairy, savory, confectionery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletry, soaps & detergents, household & air care, and others), product type (flavor and fragrance), ingredients type (essential oils and aroma chemical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flavor and Fragrance Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362812/?utm_source=GNW

Flavor and Fragrance Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in the dairy, beverages, savory, confectionery, fine fragrances, cosmetics & toiletries, soaps & detergents, household & air fresheners market. The global flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $38.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing urbanization, rise in disposable income among middle class consumers and change in consumer behavior such as taste, preference and lifestyle.

Emerging Trends in the Flavor and Fragrance Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products.

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global flavor and fragrance market by application, ingredient type, product form, and region as follows:

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Application [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• By Flavor
o Dairy
o Savory/Snacks
o Beverage
o Confectionery/ Bakery
o Others
• By Fragrance
o Fine fragrance
o Cosmetics and toiletries
o Soaps and detergents
o Household and air care
o Others

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Ingredient Type [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Essential Oils
• Aroma Chemical

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Product Type [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Flavor
• Fragrance

Flavor and Fragrance Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• US
• Europe
• Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Central Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Others
• The Rest of the World
• Middle East
• South America
• Africa
List of Flavor and Fragrance Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies flavor and fragrance companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the flavor and fragrance companies profiled in this report include.
• Givaudan
• Firmenich
• International Flavors & Fragrances
• Symrise
• MANE
• Takasago
• Sensient Technologies Corporation
• Hasegawa
• Huabao International Holdings Ltd
Flavor and Fragrance Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that beverage will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to growing consumption of energy soft drinks, sports drinks, and juices.
• Essential oils of flavor and fragrance will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.
• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strengthening economies, growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, and a rise in per capita income.
Features of Flavor and Fragrance Market
• Market Size Estimates: Flavor and fragrance market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, ingredient type, product type and region
• Regional Analysis: Flavor and fragrance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the flavor and fragrance market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the flavor and fragrance market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ

Q1. What is the flavor and fragrance market size?
Answer: The global flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $38.5 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for flavor and fragrance market?
Answer: The flavor and fragrance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the flavor and fragrance market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing urbanization, rise in disposable income among middle class consumers and change in consumer behavior such as taste, preference and lifestyle.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for flavor and fragrance?
Answer: Beverage and fine fragrance application are the major applications for flavor and fragrance.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in flavor and fragrance market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products.
Q6. Who are the key flavor and fragrance companies?

Answer: Some of the key flavor and fragrance companies are as follows:
• Givaudan
• Firmenich
• International Flavors &d Fragrances
• Symrise
• MANE
• Frutarom
• Takasago
• Sensient Technologies Corporation
• Hasegawa
• Huabao International Holdings Ltd
Q7.
Which flavor and fragrance product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that essential oils of flavor and fragrance will remain the largest segment over the forecast period increasing demand for aromatherapy, increased demand for food & beverage and cosmetic applications, and growing research & development activities.
Q8: In flavor and fragrance market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.
This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global flavor and fragrance market by applications (dairy, savory, confectionery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic & toiletry, soaps & detergents, household & air care, and others), product type (flavor and fragrance), ingredients type (essential oils and aroma chemical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to flavor and fragrance market or related to flavor and fragrance suppliers, flavor and fragrance manufacturers, flavor and fragrance raw material, flavor and fragrance cost, flavor and fragrance market trend and forecast, flavor and fragrance applications, flavor and fragrance market share, flavor and fragrance market analysis, flavor and fragrance market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362812/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

    Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • Tesla's next gigafactory could be in South Korea

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla's next gigafactory in Asia will be in South Korea.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Keep an Eye on 3 Permian Explorers as Oil Price is Still Healthy

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Sued by Epstein Accusers in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG were accused of enabling the sexual abuse of Jeffrey Epstein in New York class action suits that allege the banks turned a blind eye in order to “churn profits.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe lawsu

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

    Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client.

  • New CIO Wants Cisco to Be a Model for Hybrid Work

    Fletcher Previn, a veteran of IBM, aims to mold the networking-equipment company into a flexible-workplace paradigm.

  • Your move, Google: Speculation builds on layoffs at search titan

    The big questions have been building for months: Will Google LLC join the growing number of Silicon Valley tech companies to announce layoffs, and if so, how many employees will Google say goodbye to?

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Lifted After Block.one Buys Major Stake

    The blockchain software group and its CEO, Brendan Blumer, have just become the first- and third-largest shareholders.

  • Apple iPhone Factory in China Offers $1,400 Payments to Quell Worker Unrest

    Apple said it was working to resolve worker complaints at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China, run by Foxconn, after police were filmed beating protesting employees this week.