Flavored Cigar Market Size to Grow by USD 3.19 billion, 47% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flavored Cigar Market by Type, Flavor, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flavored Cigar Market Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – Including ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc., Drew Estate, Fuente Marketing Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, Rocky Patel, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Swisher International Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Type (machine-made and hand-rolled) and flavor (fruit-flavored cigar, alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar, and others)

Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flavored Cigar Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.18%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The flavored cigar market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are listed below:

Imperial Brands - In May 2021, the company committed to lowering its carbon footprints and was recognized as a climate leader by the Financial Times.

Rocky Patel - In May 2020, the company announced Rocky Patel premium cigars are the new official manufacturer of the cigar-smoking world championship (CSWC) cigar.

Regional Market Outlook

The flavored cigar market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. The high popularity of disposable products, the rise in availability in retail stores and through online channels, and rapidly increasing demand from the young population base will drive the flavored cigar market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Story continues

Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market-

Flavored Cigar Market Driver:

The popularity of different flavored cigars, such as cherry, grapes, chocolate, and strawberry, is increasing among the youth. These flavored cigars are considered alternatives to cigarettes. As flavors can mask the harshness of cigar smoke, it is convenient for new smokers.

Flavored Cigar Market Trend:

Many consumers prefer personalized flavored cigars. Players such as Custom Tobacco and Bobalu Cigar offer platforms to design personalized cigars. They offer cigars in a variety of flavors, shapes, and sizes. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which will increase the popularity of flavored cigars. Many retailers are selling flavored cigars of various brands at discounted prices.

Flavored Cigar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Malaysia, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc., Drew Estate, Fuente Marketing Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, Rocky Patel, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Swisher International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Flavor

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Flavor

6.3 Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Flavor

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC.

11.4 Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG

11.5 Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.

11.6 Drew Estate

11.7 Fuente Marketing Ltd.

11.8 Gurkha Cigar Group

11.9 Imperial Brands Plc

11.10 Rocky Patel

11.11 Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

11.12 Swisher International Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

