Flavored powder drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored powder drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.89 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.83% according to Technavio. The increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization are notably driving the Flavored powder drinks market growth, however, the factors such as Competition from RTD flavored drinks may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2022-2026

Read the 155-page report with TOC on "Flavored powder drinks market analysis report by product (chocolate-based flavored powder drinks, malt-based flavored powder drinks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/flavored-powder-drinks-market-industry-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market: Major Trend

New product launches are one of the major trends influencing the flavored powder drinks market growth.

Increased product launches by regional and international companies will fuel the expansion of the flavored powder drinks market. To boost their market share, manufacturers of flavored powder drinks are implementing creative and distributive techniques.

The market for flavored powder drinks may also be driven by a number of new technological advancements made by the producers over the forecast period.

Owing to the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors have the potential to increase their profitability. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise globally. The increase in the number of internet users and the "buy it now" attitude of these users are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market: Key Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AriZona Beverages USA LLC

Cargill Inc.

Insta Foods

Kent Precision Foods Group Inc

Kerry Group Plc

Lasco Foods Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Simatek AS

Sugam Products

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

True Citrus

Unilever PLC

US Foods Holding Corp.

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Chocolate-based flavored powder drinks - size and forecast 2021-2026

Malt-based flavored powder drinks - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the flavored powder drinks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flavored powder drinks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of their flavored powder drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flavored powder drinks market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the flavored powder drinks market

Flavored Powder Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2021 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $6.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Insta Foods, Kent Precision Foods Group Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lasco Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, US Foods Holding Corp., and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Chocolate-based flavored powder drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Malt-based flavored powder drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Drugs and pharmacy stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.4 Cargill Inc.

11.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

11.6 Mondelez International Inc.

11.7 Nestle SA

11.8 PepsiCo Inc.

11.9 The Coca Cola Co.

11.10 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11.11 Unilever PLC

11.12 US Foods Holding Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

