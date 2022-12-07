Flavored powder drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored powder drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.89 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.83% according to Technavio. The increase in disposable incomes and rising urbanization are notably driving the Flavored powder drinks market growth, however, the factors such as Competition from RTD flavored drinks may impede the market growth.
Read the 155-page report with TOC on "Flavored powder drinks market analysis report by product (chocolate-based flavored powder drinks, malt-based flavored powder drinks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/flavored-powder-drinks-market-industry-analysis
The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Flavored Powder Drinks Market: Major Trend
New product launches are one of the major trends influencing the flavored powder drinks market growth.
Increased product launches by regional and international companies will fuel the expansion of the flavored powder drinks market. To boost their market share, manufacturers of flavored powder drinks are implementing creative and distributive techniques.
The market for flavored powder drinks may also be driven by a number of new technological advancements made by the producers over the forecast period.
Owing to the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors have the potential to increase their profitability. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise globally. The increase in the number of internet users and the "buy it now" attitude of these users are contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Flavored Powder Drinks Market: Key Vendors
Abbott Laboratories
AriZona Beverages USA LLC
Cargill Inc.
Insta Foods
Kent Precision Foods Group Inc
Kerry Group Plc
Lasco Foods Inc.
Mondelez International Inc.
National Beverage Corp.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
Simatek AS
Sugam Products
The Coca-Cola Co.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
TreeHouse Foods Inc.
True Citrus
Unilever PLC
US Foods Holding Corp.
Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.
Flavored Powder Drinks Market: Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Chocolate-based flavored powder drinks - size and forecast 2021-2026
Malt-based flavored powder drinks - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
What are the key data covered in the flavored powder drinks market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flavored powder drinks market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of their flavored powder drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the flavored powder drinks market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the flavored powder drinks market
Flavored Powder Drinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2021
Historic Period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83%
Market growth 2022-2026
$6.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
3.48
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Insta Foods, Kent Precision Foods Group Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Lasco Foods Inc., Mondelez International Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, US Foods Holding Corp., and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Chocolate-based flavored powder drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Malt-based flavored powder drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Independent retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Drugs and pharmacy stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Abbott Laboratories
11.4 Cargill Inc.
11.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
11.6 Mondelez International Inc.
11.7 Nestle SA
11.8 PepsiCo Inc.
11.9 The Coca Cola Co.
11.10 The Kraft Heinz Co.
11.11 Unilever PLC
11.12 US Foods Holding Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
