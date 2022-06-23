U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

The Flavored Water Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $35 Billion By 2026 Due To A Rising Shift In Consumer Preferences Towards Healthy Lifestyles As Per The Business Research Company's Flavored Water Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·5 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

TBRC’s market research report covers flavored water market size, flavored water market forecasts, major flavored water companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the flavored water market, the rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the flavored water market. People who are turning towards a healthy lifestyle are trying to incorporate liquid diets into their food habits because a clear liquid diet like water, juices, and other beverages is quickly digested and leaves no undigested residue in the intestine. Fruit-infused or flavored water provides the hydration of a cool glass of water as well as the bright, sweet, and tangy flavors of your chosen ingredients. By infusing tasty flavors, many people tend to drink more water. An infusion of flavors in water can thus be a way to make water more appealing and can even add nutrients to the beverage. According to Forbes, an American business magazine, in 2020, 54% of all consumers, including 63% of those aged 50 and more, are more concerned about the nutritional benefits of their food and beverage choices than they were in 2010, while 74% of Americans aim to restrict their sugar intake, down from 80% in 2019. As a result, rising consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle drives the growth of flavored water.

The global flavored water market size is expected to grow from $23.44 billion in 2021 to $25.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global flavored water market growth is expected to reach $34.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Request for a sample of the global flavored water market report

Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the flavored water market. Companies manufacturing flavoured water category products are partnering and collaborating to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in January 2022, Phocus, a US-based flavored water manufacturing company, partnered with Kroger, an American retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States. The agreement with Kroger enables Phocus to sell its products in 185 additional stores, which belong to Kroger throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama and South Carolina. Similarly, to monetize and gain revenue from the sparkling water industry growth, BLNCD Naturals, a US-based company that manufactures and distributes high-quality CBD and hemp-derived products, and Big Watt Coffee, a US-based producer of caffeinated sparkling water, announced a partnership in February 2020 to launch a new line of CBD-infused sparkling water. These new beverages are available in three flavors: blueberry lemon, pink grapefruit, and berry acai, each with its own set of benefits. The CBD concentration in each of the three products is the same: 20mg per 12-ounce can.

Major players in the flavored water market are Nestlé, Talking Rain, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Hint Inc., Spindrift, National Beverage Corp., Sanpellegrino S.P.A., KeurigDr Pepper Inc., Saratoga Spring Water Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Balance Water Company, Cargill, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Nanone, Red Bull, DS Group, XALTA, Daily Drinks, Neviot Global, Blue Keld Spring, Mondelez International, Sunny Delight Beverages, JUST Water, Sparkling Ice, La Croix, Waterloo, Bubly, Spindrift, Aha, Perrier, Polar seltzer, and SoBe.

The global flavored water market is segmented by type into carbonated, still; by distribution channel into store-based, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores; by packing into bottle, can, box, pouch; by industrial application into beverage industry, brewery industry, health and wellness industry, others; by flavor into blueberry, watermelon, cola, coconut, citrus, unflavored.

North America was the largest region in the flavored water market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global flavored water market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global flavored water market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Flavored Water Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide flavored water market overviews, flavored water market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, flavored water market segments and geographies, flavored water market trends, flavored water market drivers, flavored water market restraints, flavored water market   leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Bottled Water Market - By Product Type (Packaged Drinking Water – Still, Spring + Mineral – Still, Flavored Water – Still, Functional Water, Spring + Mineral – Sparkling, Flavored Water – Sparkling, Packaged Drinking Water – Sparkling), By End User Packaging (Plastic Bottle, Drum (Bulk), Glass Bottle, Can), By Pack Size (1501 Ml And Above, 501 Ml - 1000 Ml, 331 Ml - 500ml, 1001 Ml - 1500 Ml), By Origin Of Product (Domestic, Imported), By Quality (Non-Premium, Premium), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2021

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Other Types), By Function (Health & Wellness, Weight Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick & Mortar, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Organic Soft Fruit Drinks, Organic Soda Pops, Other Product Types), By Distribution (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store), By Packaging (Plastic, Glass, Paperboard, Metal) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


    Berkshire Hathaway purchased more than $500 million of Occidental Petroleum stock recently and now holds a 16.3% stake in the big energy company, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett began buying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock earlier this year and Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares after purchasing a total of 9.5 million shares this past Friday and Wednesday. Occidental shares were down 3.6% Wednesday to $55.77 as oil prices continued to retreat, falling 1.7% to $104 a barrel based on West Texas intermediate crude.