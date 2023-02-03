FLAVOURS OF ROMANCE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

To celebrate Valentine's Day, an award-winning beachfront resort in Nusa Dua offers few romantic dining experience for guests to savor.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali unveils romantic dining experiences for guests to enjoy in celebrating the month of love. Taking inspiration from stunning natural surrounds around this one of the best resort in Bali, where the sapphire water of the Indian Ocean meets Bali's golden shores, and a tropical lush of the resort's ground, the culinary team offers diners to experience a curated platted set-menu, themed-inspired buffet feast, and exquisite afternoon tea.

Beachfront restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

"Bali with its exotic beaches and lush tropical surrounds is a magnet for couples and our enhanced dining concept. Nothing enhance the romantic atmosphere quite like an exquisite dinner by the sea at The Beach Grill or Breezes or at the warm and inviting dining venue at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar," says General Manager Subin Dharman.

With a choice of stylish indoor and outdoor seating, The Beach Grill offers amazing view over the beach and ocean. Special on the day of Valentine's Day, guest can enjoy a platted 4-course set menu starting with Poached Indian Ocean Prawns as appetizer, continue with Carrot Consommé with Shredded Chicken Soup, for main course guest may choose between Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin or Roasted Gindara Fillet and complete the whole dining experience with a Symphony of Tiramisu creatively served with American Walnut Brownie, Homemade Basil Ice Cream and Fresh Strawberries. Valentine's Day platted set menu is at IDR 2,400,000++ for two.

If couples are looking for spending their afternoon over a posh afternoon tea overlooking the tropical lush of resort's ground, from 11 to 14 February 2023, The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar, offers a Valentine's Day inspired-afternoon tea featuring sweet and savory snacks for his and hers. Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea is at IDR 388,000++ per set for two.

Experience a magical night of romance at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

