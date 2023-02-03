U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

FLAVOURS OF ROMANCE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

·3 min read

To celebrate Valentine's Day, an award-winning beachfront resort in Nusa Dua offers few romantic dining experience for guests to savor.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali unveils romantic dining experiences for guests to enjoy in celebrating the month of love. Taking inspiration from stunning natural surrounds around this one of the best resort in Bali, where the sapphire water of the Indian Ocean meets Bali's golden shores, and a tropical lush of the resort's ground, the culinary team offers diners to experience a curated platted set-menu, themed-inspired buffet feast, and exquisite afternoon tea.

Beachfront restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali
Beachfront restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

"Bali with its exotic beaches and lush tropical surrounds is a magnet for couples and our enhanced dining concept. Nothing enhance the romantic atmosphere quite like an exquisite dinner by the sea at The Beach Grill or Breezes or at the warm and inviting dining venue at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar," says General Manager Subin Dharman.

With a choice of stylish indoor and outdoor seating, The Beach Grill offers amazing view over the beach and ocean. Special on the day of Valentine's Day, guest can enjoy a platted 4-course set menu starting with Poached Indian Ocean Prawns as appetizer, continue with Carrot Consommé with Shredded Chicken Soup, for main course guest may choose between Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin or Roasted Gindara Fillet and complete the whole dining experience with a Symphony of Tiramisu creatively served with American Walnut Brownie, Homemade Basil Ice Cream and Fresh Strawberries. Valentine's Day platted set menu is at IDR 2,400,000++ for two.

If couples are looking for spending their afternoon over a posh afternoon tea overlooking the tropical lush of resort's ground, from 11 to 14 February 2023, The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar, offers a Valentine's Day inspired-afternoon tea featuring sweet and savory snacks for his and hers. Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea is at IDR 388,000++ per set for two.

Experience a magical night of romance at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

For more information or to make a booking please contact rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com, visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, two wedding chapels, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe.  The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:  MAR)

The-Ritz-Carlton-Bali-Logo
The-Ritz-Carlton-Bali-Logo

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

