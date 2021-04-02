Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 8. - Influencer Pool: 1738. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

Abstract:

- Global Flea and Tick Products Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flea and Tick Products estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027. Chewable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spot On segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

- The Flea and Tick Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Bayer AG

Central Life Sciences

Ceva Sante Animale

Ecto Development Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck Animal Health

Sergeant’s Pet Care Products, Inc.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Virbac Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

