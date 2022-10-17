Fleet Management Market Analysis Report 2022: Integration with Artificial Intelligence Extends Profitable Opportunities to Market Players - Global Forecast to 2027

Company Logo

Global Fleet Management Market

Global Fleet Management Market

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management Market by Solution (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting), Service, Deployment Type, Fleet Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fleet management Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.5 billion in 2022 to USD 52.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period.

By Solutions, the operations management segment have the highest market share during the forecast period

Operations management deals with the fleet's operational efficiency. The major solutions, such as location tracking, geofencing, and routing and dispatching, aim at providing real-time location information of fleets and routes that result in increased visibility into the fleet operations.

The data generated from the tracking of vehicles, drivers, and routes are used for analysis and reporting. This can result in improved efficiency across aspects of operations, such as unsafe driving habits, identification, and assessing problematic routes.

By Vertical, the retail segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

The retail industry comprises clothing, consumer products, and eCommerce. It has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries due to the emergence of new players. This sector has also witnessed tremendous growth over the years due to increased eCommerce penetration across the globe, along with improvements made in fleet management solutions that help address enterprise demands.

The major focus of retailers is on enhancing customer satisfaction, increasing customer loyalty, expanding the market, and managing transportation. With the rising shipping expenses and cross-border tariffs, controlling the costs of the retail sector is a challenge. Fleet management solutions also provide a scalable solution to manage fleets, optimize routes, all while improving efficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing customer satisfaction.

Story continues

Retail organizations from across the globe are operating in a volatile business environment that is characterized by intense levels of competition. To be able to gain a competitive advantage in such an environment requires fleet management as a strategy for improving logistics management.

By Region, the Europe is expected to grow at the second highest market share during the forecast period

The fleet management market in Europe is considered to be a high-growth market due to many factors, such as the economic stability of its countries, increase in digitization and technological advancements, and adoption of advanced fleet management technologies, including telematics and analytics in commercial fleets.

The UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Germany are among the nations boosting the region's fleet management business. Instead of having a larger market share of self-driving cars, the fleet management industry in Europe is currently seeing widespread acceptance of vehicle sharing. Additionally, the expansion of the region's automotive industry fuels the expansion of the fleet management market. Government mandates and regulations in Europe have helped the sector flourish.

Corporate fleets are highly relevant in this area since they are provided to employees as a form of pay. In addition to reducing their fixed assets, businesses are purchasing full-service leasing agreements rather than purchasing vehicles.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Published September 2022 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $ 25.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $ 52.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Strict Regulatory Mandates in North America and Europe to Drive Market Growth

Retail Vertical and Us to Account for Large Shares in North American Market in 2022

Passenger Cars Segment and China to Account for Large Shares in Asia-Pacific Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Fleet Safety Concerns to Drive Market

Increasing Focus of Fleet Owners on Operational Efficiency

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Solutions to Streamline Fleet Management Operations

Declining Hardware and IoT Connectivity Costs

Strict Government Mandates Creating New Revenue Streams for Vendors

Restraints

Atmospheric Interference Causing Problems for Gps Connectivity

Opportunities

Development of Transportation in Logistics Industry and Growth in Fleet Size

Development of Communication Networks Through 5G

Harnessing Telematics Data for Making Informed Business Decisions

Green Fleet Initiative to Reduce Environmental Impact and Ensure Efficient Functioning of Fleets

Introduction of Autonomous Fleets to Provide Multiple Partnership Opportunities

Mobility-As-A-Service to Provide New Revenue Streams

Fleet Integration with Artificial Intelligence Extends Profitable Opportunities to Market Players

Challenges

Inaccurate Geocoding

Driver Safety and Productivity Affecting Vehicle Uptime

Blind Spots in Network Coverage

Rapidly Growing Data Volumes and Increasing Cyber Threats

Lack of Awareness of Fleet Management Solutions and Slow Adaptability Among Developing Countries

Average Selling Price Trend

Average Selling Price Trend by Subscription-Based Software (Key Players)

Average Selling Price Ranges of Subscription-Based Fleet Management Software

Technology Analysis

Big Data and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

5G

Internet of Things

Blockchain

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

General Data Protection Regulation

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

Cen/Iso

Cen/Cenelec

European Telecommunications Standards Institute

Corporate Average Fuel Economy

Energy Policy Act

Department of Heavy Industry

Case Study Analysis

Fleetio Helps the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City Reduce Operational Costs, Increase Efficiency, and Extend the Life of Vehicle

Dayton Freight Partners with Omnitracs to Automate Critical Manual Procedures

T.E. Roberts, Inc. Leverages Fleet Visibility to Prevent Unnecessary Downtime

Fleetio Helps Scobee Powerline Construction to Streamline Documentation and Communications

Inseego Helps Northumbrian Water Limited to Improve Operational Efficiency and Driver Behavior

Company Profiles

Key Players

Geotab

Verizon Connect

Donlen

Inseego

Teletrac Navman

Holman

Azuga

Chevin

Gps Insight

Masternaut

Orbcomm

Trimble

Omnitracs

Mix Telematics

Tomtom

Zonar Systems

Zebra Technologies

Startup/Sme Players

Motive

Samsara

Fleet Complete

Clearpathgps

Titan Gps

Gurtam

Automile

Fleetonomy

Avrios

Fleetio

Fleetroot

Freeway Fleet

Ruptela

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvegb8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



