Fleet Management Market to Hit $52.50 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.6% CAGR: AMR

·5 min read

Demand for operational competency in fleet management, mandatory government regulations, and increase in concerns regarding fleet safety drive the global fleet management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, and Watercraft), Component (Solution and Services), Communication Technology (Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Cellular System), and Industry (Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global fleet management industry was pegged at $19.46 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $52.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Need of operational competency in fleet management, mandatory government regulations, and rise in concerns about fleet safety have boosted the growth of the global fleet management market. However, lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity and cost sensitivity in local players hinder the market growth. On the contrary, intelligent transportation system and strengthening communication network would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report (192 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/753

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market. It disrupted the supply chain, hampered business growth, and temporarily shut down businesses.

  • The overall production activities were adversely affected the market, due to limited workforce and inadequate health safety measures.

The aircraft segment dominated the market

By vehicle type, the aircraft segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth global fleet management market, owing to rise in aircraft fleet presence across the globe. However, the watercraft segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of fleet management system in boats to keep track of boat sailing activities.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/753

The services to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By component, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for aftersales services of fleet management and telematics solutions across the globe. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global fleet management market, due to rise in presence of companies operating in the industry.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to rise in application of fleet management system in vehicles running across the region. However, the global fleet management market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in production and sales of vehicles equipped with infotainment, navigation, and telematics services.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/753

Key market players

  • AT&T, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fleetmatics Group Plc

  • Freeway Fleet Systems

  • IBM Corporation

  • I.D. Systems

  • MiTAC International Corporation

  • Navico

  • Telogis

  • TomTom N.V.

Purchase Full Research Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b2cde9398e80d512e4f832328ecd6c90

Similar Reports We Have on Fleet Industry:

United States Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Marine, Airways and Railways), Application (ADAS, Tracking, Optimization and Others), and Connectivity (Short Range and Long Range), and Connectivity Solutions (GPS, 4G&5G and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

IoT Fleet Management Market by Platform (Device Management, Application Enablement Platform, and Network Management), Services (Professional and Managed), Cloud Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Solutions (Drive Time Analysis, Fleet Analytics, Tracking & Monitoring, Routing Management, Driver Information System, Fuel Management, Remote Diagnostics, and Vehicle Maintenance), Component (Service and Solution), and Fleet Type (Commercial Vehicles, Public Buses, and Passenger Vehicles) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Marine, Airways, and Railways), Application (Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, Fuel Cards, and Automatic Vehicle Identification), and Connectivity (Short Range and Long Range), and Operation (Private and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Digital Logistics Market by System (Tracking and Monitoring System, Information Integrated System, Electronic Data Interchange System, Database Management System, Fleet Management and Order Management System), Service (Consulting and System Integration), Application (Warehouse Management, Labor Management and Transport Management), and Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Public Sector, IT & Telecom and Retail) - Global Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

