U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.00
    +29.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,205.00
    +280.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,348.75
    +56.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.40
    +17.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.77
    -4.56 (-4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.00
    -17.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.40 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.90
    +0.67 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7900
    +0.5100 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,056.23
    +9.54 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.49
    +12.55 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.76
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Fleet thinks companies should rent laptops instead of buying them

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

French startup Fleet wants to become your IT department’s best friend by managing hardware as a service. Fleet clients can rent computers and smartphones for a flat monthly fee. If there’s a hardware issue, the startup handles returns and repairs.

And when it’s time to renew, Fleet can exchange old corporate laptops and smartphones for new ones. Customers can see their current fleet of devices in a single admin interface.

The company offers a wide range of devices. For instance, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM currently costs €99.90 per device per month. The M1 MacBook Air starts at €54.90 per device per month. An iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage will cost you €44.90 per month.

You can also find Microsoft laptops (Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 7), Dell computers and even a couple of Chromebooks. When a device is reaching its end of life and is sent back to Fleet, the company gives it to a nonprofit organization, sells it to a refurbishment company or recycles it.

Fleet is a bootstrapped startup and hasn’t raised any VC funding. But it’s been growing nicely as the company is expected to generate an annual turnover of $13.1 million (€12 million) at its current run rate.

It currently has 600 clients including some well-knwon French startups, such as Ankorstore, Ornikar, Sunday, Matera, Cubyn, Wemaintain and Shine. And today, the company is launching its device-as-a-service offering in Spain. The company is going to open an office in Barcelona as well.

There are more European expansions on the roadmap as many of Fleet’s suppliers can deliver across Europe already. The company is looking at Portugal, Italy, Germany and Belgium for its next markets.

Many companies choose to buy devices for their employees directly. But there’s a big upfront cost and it means that you don’t have any supplier that can help you in case of hardware issues.

Companies have been looking at ways to turn these big capital expenditures into operating costs. For instance, a company could negotiate a credit line with their bank to buy hardware.

And this is key to understanding Fleet’s business model. The startup negotiates directly with financial partners and leasing companies so that Fleet clients just have to create an account and submit some documents. They can see if they can order some laptops in just a few minutes. Fleet then becomes another service provider that does the heavy lifting for you.

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Hang Seng slumps over 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP.) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    BP (LON:BP.) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that...

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected on Wednesday to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • Shares gain as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine progress

    Most share markets firmed and oil slid on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting continued to rage, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

  • SoftBank Is Seller of $1 Billion Block-Trade in Coupang Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund was revealed to have been the seller behind a $1 billion block trade that resulted in a plunge of Coupang Inc. shares late last week. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer