FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) shareholders have earned a 7.9% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 46% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 45% share price gain over twelve months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, FLEETCOR Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.2% a year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 8% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that FLEETCOR Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - FLEETCOR Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

