U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.50
    -13.74 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,114.74
    -130.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,604.06
    -19.18 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.38
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.83
    -2.26 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.00
    -12.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2320
    -0.1310 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,197.95
    -987.12 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.47
    +45.89 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

FleetPride Acquires T&R Towing and Service Centers of Bath, New York

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of T&R Towing and Service Centers of Bath, N.Y., owned by Brian Polmanteer. Since its founding as a service station in 1972, T&R has transformed into a full-service heavy duty repair business, with locations in Bath, Dansville, Hornell, Montour Falls, and Painted Post, all in the Southern Tier of New York.

FleetPride&#39;s refreshed logo features the new tagline &#x00201c;Heavy Duty Parts &amp; Service,&#x00201d; replacing its previous descriptor &#x00201c;Truck &amp; Trailer Parts.&#x00201d; (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.)
FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.)

"T&R has come a long way from Polmanteer's Mobil. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the growth and expansion of T&R Towing over the past 50 years," said Polmanteer. "Joining forces with a nationwide network like FleetPride is a fantastic opportunity for us and for our customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone at T&R Towing and Service Centers to FleetPride," said Cory Anderson, FleetPride general manager and vice president of service. "T&R has become a go-to destination for drivers and operators looking for service in southern New York. We look forward to carrying on their outstanding legacy."

The addition of T&R Towing and Service Centers to the FleetPride network brings more than 60 service bays with well-equipped facilities, 24/7 dispatch and mobile maintenance that will complement FleetPride's emerging mobile capabilities.

"As FleetPride continues to expand into service, we are equally committed to building long term careers for our technicians," added Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "We recently launched FleetPride Tech University, which includes in-person hands-on training, online courses, tool incentives, and more. These programs allow us to reinvest in our industry leading talent while providing dependable service our customers can count on."

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.
Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 71 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,800 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetpride-acquires-tr-towing-and-service-centers-of-bath-new-york-301543286.html

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global

  • Appian soars after winning $2.04 billion verdict against Pegasystems

    (Reuters) -Appian Corp shares soared and Pegasystems Inc shares tumbled on Tuesday after a Virginia jury ordered Pegasystems to pay its software rival $2.04 billion in damages for misappropriating trade secrets. The damages award issued on Monday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court jury followed a seven-week trial, and may be the largest in Virginia's history, Appian said. In morning trading, Appian shares were up $14.86, or 34.5%, at $57.88, while Pegasystems fell $25.88, or 39.3%, to $40.05.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Electric-Vehicle Startup Canoo Sues Investor With China Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Canoo Inc. accused its second-largest shareholder of wrongfully benefiting from recent share sales, and is trying in a lawsuit to claw back those profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global R

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Tesla’s China Plant Facing More Disruptions From Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China factory is experiencing some disruptions and may see more curbs to production this week as Shanghai’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown continues to impact supply chains. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as T

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Walgreens, CVS, Walmart begin $878 million opioid trial in Ohio

    CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc on Tuesday begin a first-of-its-kind trial to determine what the pharmacy chains owe for their role in the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, which are seeking $878 million. A federal jury decided in November that the companies helped create a public nuisance with an alleged flood of addictive pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the companies faced over the crisis. The jury did not decide how much the companies should pay to help alleviate the health crisis, which will now be determined by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, marking the first trial to separately determine what the pharmacy chains owe after having been found liable.

  • Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earnings Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICPT ) shareholders, with the analysts...