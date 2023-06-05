Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) jumps 10% this week, taking three-year gains to 36%

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. That's what has happened with the Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) share price. It's up 18% over three years, but that is below the market return. Looking at more recent returns, the stock is up 15% in a year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Fleetwood isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Fleetwood has grown its revenue at 15% annually. That's pretty nice growth. The stock is up 6% per year over three years, which isn't bad, but is nothing to write home about. So it's possible that expectations were elevated in the past, muting returns over three years. Of course, if the company can tread the path to profitability, then the current price might be too pessimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Fleetwood's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Fleetwood's TSR of 36% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Fleetwood shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before spending more time on Fleetwood it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

