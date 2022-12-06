U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Opens in Fort Lauderdale

·4 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is bringing its culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to Fort Lauderdale's premier shopping and dining destination on Las Olas Blvd with a new restaurant location. Situated in the Las Olas Central Business District, Fleming's invites the community of Fort Lauderdale to share in its one-of-a-kind dining experience, emphasizing its unwavering passion for hospitality and dedication to offering the highest quality Prime steak and wine selections, five-star service and lively atmosphere.

"Fort Lauderdale is a vibrant and bustling community with a rich history, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce and welcome community members to their new local Fleming's," said Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Operating Partner Will Reynolds. "Whether guests join us to celebrate a special occasion, host a business meeting or simply enjoy a night out with friends or family, the entire Fleming's team and I look forward to creating a truly memorable experience for each and every guest from the moment they arrive."

Embracing the true meaning of 'Las Olas,' the new Fleming's location weaves ocean-inspired elements throughout its modern design from colorful hues of blue, orange and taupe to elegant, eye-catching chandeliers strung with silver stingrays, creating a refined, stylish, and lively setting with a warm and inviting ambience. The two-story interior boasts high ceilings throughout an open dining room built around an exhibition kitchen. Guests are greeted with views of the unique mezzanine level, luxurious bar, and an all-glass wine cellar that houses Fleming's vast wine collection. Guests can also experience outdoor dining on Fleming's beautiful, covered patio.

As Fleming's Fort Lauderdale first opens its doors on December 7, guests can come ready to enjoy signature starters, a range of classic and specialty Prime steaks, premium seafood entrées, plant-based offerings, ultra-savory sides, desserts and more from its delicious Dinner Menu. Guests can also join Fleming's to experience popular weekly prix fixe menus, including Surf & Turf Sunday, featuring Filet Mignon and North Atlantic Lobster Tail with choice of salad and dessert every Sunday, and A Taste For Twosday, a three-course menu for two available every Tuesday that includes a 35 ounce Prime Tomahawk or Chef's Reserve (28 ounce Prime Bone-In New York Strip and 6 ounce Filet Mignon) to share along with two salads, two sides, two desserts.

For guests with events and catering needs, Fleming's provides top-tier service, expertly curated menus, and customizable décor options to create the most memorable event. Fleming's and its team of associates can accommodate guest lists of any size in their multiple private dining spaces, perfect for any occasion. For offsite catering needs, Fleming's offers a wide selection of hors d'oeuvres, starters, multi-course lunches and dinners, as well as wine and other beverage selections that are sure to satisfy.

Fleming's Fort Lauderdale will be led by Operating Partner Will Reynolds and Chef Partner Joseph Mora, and is located on the ground floor of the Bank of America building at 401 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301.

For additional information or reservations, please call 954-233-3327 or visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is a contemporary interpretation of the classic American steakhouse, boasting culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to create memorable dining experiences for guests. With a passion for steak and wine, Fleming's offers an exceptional fine-dining experience centered around Prime steak, seafood, storied wines and handcrafted cocktails.

Founded in 1998 by Paul Fleming and Bill Allen, the first Fleming's opened in Newport Beach, Calif. with a vision to create a steakhouse that breaks the stereotype, delivering the finest steak and wine with world-class service, in a more modern, warm and welcoming setting. Today there are more than 65 locations across the country. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar or to make a reservation, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

 

