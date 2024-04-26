Are Fletcher King Plc's (LON:FLK) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Fletcher King (LON:FLK). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Fletcher King's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fletcher King is:

5.9% = UK£243k ÷ UK£4.1m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fletcher King's Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

At first glance, Fletcher King's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, Fletcher King reported a fairly low 3.8% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fletcher King's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Fletcher King's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fletcher King Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Fletcher King has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Fletcher King has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Fletcher King. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Fletcher King by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

