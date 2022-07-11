U.S. markets closed

Flex Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
David.Rubin@flex.com

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
Mark.Plungy@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)
New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-announces-date-for-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-earnings-call-301584070.html

SOURCE Flex

