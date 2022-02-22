U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Flex Announces New President of Reliability Solutions

·2 min read
  • FLEX

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced Becky Sidelinger has joined the company as President of the Reliability Solutions. Ms. Sidelinger will lead the company's Reliability Solutions which includes the Automotive, Industrial and Health Solutions business units.

Ms. Sidelinger joins Flex with over three decades of experience working with global Fortune 100 industrial organizations such as Honeywell and General Electric, where she specialized in the technology and systems for Aerospace, Rail, Marine and Oil & Gas.

Most recently, Ms. Sidelinger was a member of the Honeywell Aerospace leadership team and President of Mechanical Systems & Components, a $3B revenue business unit. In this role, she was responsible for leading the strategic direction of three key business enterprises within Honeywell: Air & Thermal Systems, Mechanical Systems and Honeywell Federal Solutions. Prior to Honeywell, Ms. Sidelinger spent 25 years in leadership positions with GE Transportation Systems and GE Motors.

"On behalf of the entire Flex team, we are excited to welcome Becky, a seasoned executive with a global business mindset to lead our Reliability business units," said Revathi Advaithi, CEO at Flex. "Her expertise in regulated and high reliability industries will add great value to Flex as we continue to grow the Reliability Solutions segment.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@flex.com

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
Mark.Plungy@flex.com

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)
New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-announces-new-president-of-reliability-solutions-301485643.html

SOURCE Flex

