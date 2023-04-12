Flex LNG - AGM Notice

FLEX LNG

April 12, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

FLEX LNG LTD. (the “Company”) announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on our website at www.flexlng.com.



The Board of Directors

FLEX LNG LTD.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





