Flex LNG - AGM Notice

FLEX LNG
FLEX LNG
FLEX LNG

April 12, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

FLEX LNG LTD. (the “Company”) announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found attached and on our website at www.flexlng.com.


The Board of Directors
FLEX LNG LTD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


