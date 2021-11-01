U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.25
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,750.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,865.50
    +27.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.70
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.12
    -0.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3210
    +0.3210 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,822.82
    -480.57 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.88
    -20.09 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Flex LNG - Employment and Market Update Presentation November 1, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FLEX LNG
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hamilton, Bermuda
November 1, 2021

Employment and Market Update Presentation

With reference to the stock exchange announcement made today regarding the two new Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, please find attached a presentation of the fleet employment status and a market update.

The presentation is also available on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

    They're all big winners in recent years that are poised to be even bigger winners over the long term.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Nio, Li Auto On Tap As They Near Buy Points

    Xpeng reported October China EV sales tripled, with Tesla rivals Nio and Li on tap. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are just below buy points.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) spun off its downstream refining assets so it could focus solely on drilling for oil and natural gas. This integrated energy giant has a business that spans from the often-volatile upstream (drilling) segment through the stable midstream (pipelines) area and into the downstream (refining) space, which tends to benefit from lower oil prices.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week – GME, Dogecoin and Invesco Solar ETF on the Spotlight

    Dogecoin may complete a cup and handle breakout pattern, with an upside target just above 50 cents.

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • Huge Silver Linings Underneath Amazon and Apple Earnings "Disappointments"

    Shareholders in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't have a great earnings season, as both companies fell around 2% the day after their respective third quarter reports. Amazon's cloud computing strength helped offset retail weakness. Amazon missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and its Q4 guidance came in below expectations as well.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that trended this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week. Stocks that were in the spotlight this week include The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), […]