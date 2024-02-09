FLEX LNG Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$2.24 (vs US$3.54 in FY 2022)

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$371.0m (up 6.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$120.0m (down 36% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 32% (down from 54% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$2.24 (down from US$3.54 in FY 2022).

FLEX LNG Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years, in line with the revenue forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that FLEX LNG is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

