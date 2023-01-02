Flex LNG - Increase in share capital

FLEX LNG

January 2, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Reference is made to the announcement and SEC filing by Flex LNG Ltd. (“Flex LNG” or the “Company”) on the Company’s entry into an Equity Distribution Agreement on 15 November 2022.

Flex LNG has issued 409,741 ordinary shares pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement during the month of December 2022. Following such issuance, Flex LNG has an issued share capital of 54,520,325 ordinary shares, each with a par value of $0.10. The shares were issued at an average gross price of $36.09 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







