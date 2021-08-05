U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.45
    +12.79 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,967.71
    +175.04 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.84
    +26.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0160 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6950
    +0.2270 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,857.23
    -1,317.62 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.30
    -35.60 (-3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.91
    -9.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
JOBS:

Another 385,000 Americans filed jobless claims for week ended July 31

New weekly jobless claims dipped to come in near consensus estimates

Flex LNG - Invitation to Q2 2021 presentation and webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FLEX LNG
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 5, 2021

Flex LNG Limited ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday August 17, 2021 on or about 7:00 a.m. CEST (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. EST).

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/avo2fcyt

Attend by Conference Call:
Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 03 39 22
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095709
United Kingdom, local: 0844 4936 766
United States: +1 646 787 1226
United States (toll free): +1 866 2801 157

Confirmation Code: 5555758

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast will be made available on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt, CFO

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00


Recommended Stories