Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG for the third quarter 2022

FLEX LNG
·2 min read
FLEX LNG
FLEX LNG

November 15, 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. (ticker: FLNG) for the third quarter 2022

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: 29 November 2022
Ex-date: 30 November 2022
Record date: 1 December 2022
Payment date: On or about 6 December 2022. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 9 December 2022.
Date of approval: 14 November 2022


For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com


About FLEX LNG 

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



