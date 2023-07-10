FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) insiders have significant skin in the game with 45% ownership

Key Insights

Significant insider control over FLEX LNG implies vested interests in company growth

The top 4 shareholders own 51% of the company

20% of FLEX LNG is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of FLEX LNG have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of FLEX LNG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FLEX LNG?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

FLEX LNG already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of FLEX LNG, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in FLEX LNG. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is John Fredriksen with 45% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 2.7% and 2.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of FLEX LNG

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in FLEX LNG Ltd.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$740m stake in this US$1.6b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in FLEX LNG. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for FLEX LNG that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

