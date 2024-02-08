FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Øystein Kalleklev: Hi, everybody and welcome to Flex LNG's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Presentation. I'm Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG management and I will be joined later today by our CFO, Knut Traaholt, who will run you to the numbers. As usual, we will conclude with a Q&A session, where we have a gift as customary for the best question. This time, we have some nice beanies from almonds [ph] in various colors. And also a nice neck warmer to fit together with beanie. You can ask a question either by using the chat function in the webcast or you can also still send some e-mails to ir@flexlng.com and we will cover those questions in the end when we're doing the Q&A session. Just a reminder before we begin the presentation about our disclaimer, we will provide some forward-looking statements.

There are some non-GAAP measures. And of course, there are limited how many details we can cover in the presentation so let's kick off. Revenues for the quarter came in at $97.2 million. This was in line with the guidance provided for Q4 of around $97 million to $99 million. Net income and adjusted net income came in at $19.4 million and $37.8 million, respectively. Just a reminder, we have a rather big portfolio of interest rate derivatives, where we've hedged ourself against higher interest rate we are today experiencing. And in the adjusted numbers, we only include the realized gain and loss on derivatives while we take the change unrealized change in value are included in the net income numbers. But as Knut will tell you shortly, we have made rather big gains on derivatives during the last three years to a total of $116 million positive.

So this translates into our earnings per share and our adjusted earnings per share of $0.36 and $0.70, respectively. As we are now in February and heading out of the peak heating season, not surprisingly, rates are softening following the seasonal pattern where typically freight rates find the bottom at around March before starting to fire up again for the summer season. And I will cover more of the freight market in detail later in the presentation. As we have recently announced, we have got or received an extension of one of our ships, Flex Resolute. She has now been on our time charter for about two years. This time charter is for three years, where the charter -- a super major has option to extend by two plus two years. And they have now declared the first option taking this vessel firm until at least the first quarter of 2027.

Then as we announced on January 8, we have redelivery of Flex Constellation either end of Q1 or in Q2. This ship has been on a three year time charter with the trading house and we will get back and we plan to carry out the dry docking of the ship before then marketer for spots, medium-term or longer-term time charters, depending a bit on the market conditions. For next quarter, Q1 which we are already way into, we expect rates to soften a bit, depending a bit on where the spot market is trading as we have one ship on a variable time charter, Flex Artemis so we expect time charter equivalent earnings of somewhere around $75,000 to $80,000 per day. Guiding also in terms of revenues and adjusted EBITDA around $90 million of revenues and $70 million of adjusted EBITDA, quite similar to the results achieved in Q1 last year.

We have two dockings scheduled for this year, last year, as some of you might recall, we were carrying out drydock in the first drydocking special survey of four ships altogether. This year, we only have two ships. It's the Constellation which we will lock end of Q1 or Q2 depending when we get them back and then Courageous is scheduled for drydocking in the second quarter. With strong results, our very healthy backlog which I will cover shortly, we are pleased to once again pay out a dividend of $0.75 per share for the quarter. So this gives, in total, our dividend 2023, of $3 and $12.5 [ph] per share and that should give a yield of around 11%. Stock market here in Oslo is down today, our stock has recovered a bit, down 5.5%, driven a bit by the sentiment around Equinox Capital Markets Day, where they cut our dividend and Equinox is down 5%, 6% today.

