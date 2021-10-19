Flex LNG - Natural Gas Market Update
October 19, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda
Please find attached the presentation to be given by CEO Øystein Kalleklev at a natural gas seminar hosted by Danske Bank today.
For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
