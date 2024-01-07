FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FLEX LNG is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$220m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$160m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, FLEX LNG has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FLEX LNG compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FLEX LNG Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.4%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 173%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what FLEX LNG has. And a remarkable 2,974% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing FLEX LNG we've found 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

