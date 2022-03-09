U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

Flex LNG - Presentation at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference March 2022

FLEX LNG
  • FLNG
FLEX LNG
FLEX LNG

March 9, 2022 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG will attend at the DNB Energy & Shipping Conference in Oslo today.

Please find attached the presentation to be used in investor relations meetings.

The presentation is also available on our website www.flexlng.com

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”. For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


