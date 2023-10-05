Is Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Worth US$26.6 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Flex fair value estimate is US$21.40

Flex is estimated to be 24% overvalued based on current share price of US$26.61

The US$32.43 analyst price target for FLEX is 52% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$565.5m US$471.5m US$568.1m US$612.2m US$649.3m US$681.1m US$708.9m US$733.7m US$756.4m US$777.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.76% Est @ 6.07% Est @ 4.90% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.50% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.81% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$521 US$400 US$444 US$440 US$430 US$416 US$398 US$380 US$361 US$341

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$778m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = US$12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$12b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$5.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$9.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$26.6, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Flex as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.286. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Flex

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Flex, we've put together three additional elements you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Flex , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does FLEX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

