Flex recognized as one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine in the Electronics category.

"Thank you to our 170,000 team members globally whose focused efforts, resiliency and strong execution earned Flex the esteemed honor of being named a world's most admired company," said Revathi Advaithi CEO, Flex. "By exemplifying and building on our values-driven culture, we continue to deliver value to all of our stakeholders and bring our purpose to life – making great products for our customers that create value and improve people's lives."

The FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies study surveys top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. Each company in their respective industry is evaluated on nine criteria, including ability to attract and retain talented people, quality of management, social responsibility to the community and the environment, innovativeness, quality of products or services, wise use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and effectiveness in doing business globally. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed as a World's Most Admired Company by Fortune.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Media & Press

Mark Plungy

Director, Corporate Integrated Communications

(408) 442-1691

Mark.Plungy@flex.com

Investors & Analysts

David Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4632

David.Rubin@flex.com

