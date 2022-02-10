U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

Flex Recognized for Supplier Engagement Leadership by CDP

·3 min read
In this article:
  • FLEX

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company has been recognized as a 2021 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for its actions to measure and limit greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain. This recognition, a company first, places Flex in the top 8% of companies who disclosed to the global environmental non-profit's full climate questionnaire.

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)
New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

"Addressing climate change demands collaboration and organizations need to rethink how supplier engagement can help accelerate sustainability," said Lynn Torrel, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer at Flex. "As one of the world's largest diversified manufacturers, we are very proud to be named a 2021 Supplier Engagement Leader, among other sustainability-minded organizations, and energized to continue collaborating with our preferred suppliers to help reduce emissions throughout the value chain."

"Our data shows that most companies currently have blinders on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them. Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5°C future. Many congratulations to the 500+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Flex is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future," said Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains & Regional Director Corporations, CDP.

Flex earned this distinction following CDP's assessment of performance on supplier engagement using the company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire. This recognition joins other recent high marks for sustainability leadership and performance, including the company's inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index's Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year. To be listed, a company must score within the top 15% of its industry and achieve an S&P Global ESG score within 30% of its industry's top-performing companies.

The full list of companies that achieved a place on the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard this year is available on CDP's website.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

About CDP
CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Contacts
Media & Press
Jessica Anderson
Sr. Manager, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 577-4789
Jessica.Anderson@flex.com

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@flex.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-recognized-for-supplier-engagement-leadership-by-cdp-301479385.html

SOURCE Flex

