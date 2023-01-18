U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,022.00
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,052.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.75
    +61.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.30
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +1.13 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.30
    +13.40 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0068 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4260
    -0.1090 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    -0.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2410
    +0.0121 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9770
    -0.2310 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,433.01
    +158.96 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.40
    +6.55 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.58
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Flex Technologies, Inc Expands Their Facility in California

·2 min read

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technologies, Inc recently announced that it has acquired a second California facility to continue its operations with a focus on hand fabricated and extruded parts.

Flex Technologies, an American leader in the silicone hose industry catering to OEM level automotive and pharmaceutical industries, recently doubled the size of their USA operations while still keeping their overseas facilities intact.

"We wanted to expand to make sure we can not only fulfill the requirements of our existing and growing clientele, but also to handle the growth we expect with new OEMs that have been coming to us for help due to supply chain issues that have affected them in the last few years," said Flex Technologies CEO Tim Coory. "Beyond that, we have plans to expand our production facilities throughout North America in the next 12-18 months. This will allow us to continue to support the largest volume OEMs in the world and stay extremely competitive in the price points we offer. Many companies who supply silicone hose around the world have struggled to supply their customers, and we must be in a position to pick up the pieces and keep those companies moving forward. We have an obligation to be a part of the growth of this country and show our clients that we are not just a supplier but a partner in the success of our economy."

Flex Technologies is an international silicone hose manufacturer based out of Gardena, California, that recently expanded their facilities to increase their USA production capacity.

While there has been a worldwide silicone shortage that has been affecting the silicone industry, it appears that Flex Technologies has been growing and is now clearly expanding. They certainly are a company to watch.

Flex Technologies is committed to offering high-quality silicone hoses upon their founding in early 2003. Their engineers and quality control department work diligently with their clients in order to ensure that the product in which they provide meets the various specification levels of their large-scale OEM and pharmaceutical clients. Flex Technologies serves a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, manufacturing, automotive, refrigeration, aerospace, consumer, food, and marine industries.

About Flex Technologies

Flex Technologies is ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 Certified, which shows they are committed to the highest quality processes and standards in the industry. They offer state-of-the-art manufacturing and quality control for all of their products. Flex Technologies has over 2,000 active clients including some of the largest automotive, pharma, and distribution clients in the world. Learn more here: https://www.siliconehose.com/

Contact Information
Name: Jed Shertz Sales Director
Email: 352256@email4pr.com 
Phone Number: 310-323-1801

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-technologies-inc-expands-their-facility-in-california-301724302.html

SOURCE Flex Technologies, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Magnificent Opportunity That Could Supercharge Kinder Morgan's Growth

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market has shown signs of life over the past three months on the back of favorable inflation data, leading to an 11% jump in the S&P 500 index during this period, and this has rubbed off positively on shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), which have easily outpaced the broader market's gains. While Shopify stock has gained 49% in the past three months, shares of ASML are up a whopping 74%.

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Walgreens or Medical Properties: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

    Investing in a stock that pays a high yield can result in some great dividend income for your portfolio, but it can also be risky if the payout isn't safe. Before investing in a high-yielding stock, investors should assess whether the dividend is safe and sustainable. Two attractive dividend stocks for investors to consider today include Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    IBM (IBM) closed the most recent trading day at $145.19, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow Jones Futures Higher After Cool Inflation Report, Weak Retail Sales; Tesla Extends Gains

    Dow Jones futures rose Wednesday on a cool inflation report. Tesla stock raced higher, looking to add to Tuesday's surge.

  • Wall Street Is Wrong About Boeing Stock; It Could Soar in 2023

    There's still plenty of upside potential for the stock if management executes on its plans in the coming years.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ) by...

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Under $15 Worth a Second Look in 2023

    Novavax stands out with its more traditional, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine; MannKind is making a name for itself with inhaled therapies for diabetics and patients with lung disorders; and Anavex has a promising Alzheimer's therapy.

  • Top Reasons to Invest in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

    Old West Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was one of the most difficult years for investors. However, the fund performed better than the market. Even though its long-only separate accounts delivered negative returns for the year, they beat their respective […]

  • If I Had $1,000 to Invest Between Alphabet (Google), Uber, and Meta Platforms Stocks, Here's How I'd Do It

    Many popular technology stocks are trading at steep discounts to their all-time highs, and that spells opportunity.

  • Best 5 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for 2023

    Dividend aristocrats are companies that have paid and raised their dividends consecutively for 25 years or more. Here are 5 that look attractive for 2023.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Emerson Electric Co. ( NYSE:EMR ). The company's stock saw a...

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Albertsons Stock Jumps as Court OKs $4 Billion Dividend Ahead of Kroger Deal

    "Albertsons will immediately begin the process of paying the Special Dividend and amounts will be distributed as soon as practicable," the company said.