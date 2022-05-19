U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion With Standard Office Systems of Atlanta

Flex Technology Group
·3 min read

Standard Office Systems of Atlanta to Become a Platform Company for FTG's Southeast Marketplace

Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Standard Office Systems of Atlanta

Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Standard Office Systems of Atlanta
Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Standard Office Systems of Atlanta

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) announced today the acquisition of Standard Office Systems of Atlanta, a premier office technology and solutions provider based in metro Atlanta, Georgia.

Since 1964, Standard Office Systems (SOS) has provided copiers, printers, communications, and IT services to companies of all sizes. Today, SOS serves customers throughout the metro-Atlanta area and across the nation out of its corporate headquarters in Duluth, Georgia.

"We're excited to welcome Bryan Ammons and his entire team at SOS to the FTG family," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "SOS is a highly respected and first-class organization that will strengthen our national presence and becomes a platform company to anchor our growth initiatives in the Southeast."

"This new partnership with Flex Technology Group will not only accelerate our team's growth strategy but greatly enhance what we can offer our incredible employees at SOS," states Bryan Ammons, President of Standard Office Systems of Atlanta. "While we're proud of what we've built thus far, this is a unique opportunity to amplify what we've been doing and elevate our value propositions to our current and future customers."

"We are encouraged by the increasing acquisition momentum we see in the industry," states Jake Mizrahi, Managing Director of Oval Partners. "We're excited to bolster our presence in the southeast with Bryan and the SOS team."

Bryan, who will be an equity holder in Flex Technology Group, and his executive team will remain in their current leadership roles to ensure the continuation of the company's proven success in serving its employees, customers, and the Atlanta community for over 50 years. Together, with the entire SOS team, they'll move forward as a platform company within FTG.

About Oval Partners

Oval Partners is a multi-family office investment firm designed to provide liquidity, growth, capital, and acquisition funding to founders of growing businesses across North America. Oval's capital base is permanent — it is committed, unencumbered, and unconstrained in terms of holding period. Oval offers the capabilities and capital of a private equity fund, but the mentality, partner orientation, and investment time frame of a private holding company. Oval's principals have completed more than 75 transactions involving platform investments, acquisitions, exits, and re-financings. Oval focuses on making investments in the tech-enabled services, information services, internet, software/SAAS, and industrial technology markets. FlexPrint embodies the essence of Oval's targeted "buy and build" strategy in attractive, service-oriented, niche end markets. For additional information, please visit www.OvalPartners.com or contact Dan Ruhl at Dan@OvalPartners.com. 

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production, and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, Sharp, and various software solutions. FTG services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com. 

About Standard Office Systems (SOS)

Standard Office Systems (SOS) is an Atlanta-based technology services company providing copiers, printers, communications, and IT services. Since 1964, its team of professionals has helped companies of all sizes in Atlanta and throughout the country. For additional information, please visit www.soscanhelp.com.

Contact:
Andy Smalley, Director of Marketing
Flex Technology Group
480-368-0011

