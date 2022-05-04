U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Flex Technology Group Expands Market Share in California With Strategic Investment in Copy Link

Flex Technology Group
·3 min read

Copy Link to roll under CBE Office Solutions to further the company's national expansion initiative.

PHOENIX, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Technology Group (FTG), headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, announced today a new partnership with Copy Link, a premier office technology and solutions provider based in San Diego, California.

Copy Link was founded in 1990 by Kevin and Kimberley Marshall in San Diego, California. As one of San Diego's most respected office solutions providers, the company offers a wide array of business products and document solutions from office printers and multi-function output devices to document management, print management software and on-site IT services.

"We welcome Copy Link to FTG's growing family," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "Kevin, Kimberley, and their entire workforce will become valuable members of the FTG team and will further support our growth initiatives as we continue our national expansion."

"I've known and respected Tarek Hafiz and his team at CBE Office Solutions for a very long time," states Kevin Marshall, President of Copy Link. "Combining our efforts in Southern California will significantly enhance our ability to provide additional value to our employees, our customers, and also allow us to aggressively grow our business. We're excited to join Flex Technology Group and look forward to our future together!"

Both Kevin and Kimberley Marshall will remain in their leadership roles to ensure the continuation of the company's proven success in serving their employees, customers, and the San Diego community. Copy Link will roll under CBE Office Solutions to leverage shared resources but will continue to operate independently.

About Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, Sharp, and various software solutions. FTG services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

About Copy Link
Since 1990, Copy Link has been San Diego's top office technology provider. The company offers a broad portfolio of technology, services, and solutions to revolutionize your business through efficiency. With Copy Link, businesses will receive service that is second to none. With years of experience and top-notch products, the company gives their clients access to the best solutions tailored to their business needs. Copy Link has continually been recognized as a trusted advisor, having the right tools to help your business succeed whether you need a specific product or a comprehensive solution. From printers to document management software and on-site IT services; they do it all, and they do it well. For additional information, please visit www.copylink.net.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

