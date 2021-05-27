U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

FlexDealer's Briar Latam Receives 2021 Women & Automotive Honouree Award

·2 min read

Briar joins a class of fewer than 100 women to be recognized for their leadership roles within the Canadian automotive industry.

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexDealer is proud to announce that FlexDealer's Managing Director, Briar Latam, has been named a 2021 Women & Automotive Honouree, joining a class of fewer than 100 women who have been recognized for their excellence and leadership in the automotive industry. This year's Honourees will be recognized at the 2021 Women & Automotive Conference, which will be held virtually for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Briar was also a featured keynote speaker during the 2020 W&A conference, where she delivered an insightful and practical talk about the ways in which businesses can foster a successful work-from-home culture.

All of the Women & Automotive Honourees are featured in the June print issue of Auto Remarketing, and took part in a Q&A with Women & Automotive to discuss industry topics, their specific roles in automotive, and their thoughts on the future of the space.

"A change that I long for is also a change that I see unfolding. We are still in an industry that is dominated by men, which is why events like Women & Automotive were born. Because women have been underrepresented for so long, these events have been a tool to increase visibility and promote recognition, because… well you can't see what you can't see."

FlexDealer News: Continued!

FlexDealer is also happy to share that Briar was recently named our Managing Director at FlexDealer, a promotion she has most certainly earned after six years as a vital member of the team. Briar began her FlexDealer career as our Project Manager before moving into her next role as Director of Operations.

"As our new and first-ever Managing Director, Briar is focused on helping FlexDealer adapt to the rapid changes that we're experiencing within the industries we serve, and continuing to help develop a supportive (and fun!) work-from-home culture for our growing team. Her dedication to our clients, the digital marketing space and the automotive industry is unparalleled, and we're honoured that Briar continues to grow her career with us here at FlexDealer."

- Michael Cirillo, FlexDealer CEO

FlexDealer is unwaveringly proud of the accomplishments of their team members and their contributions to automotive, creative and beyond.

FlexDealer is a creative digital marketing agency that has helped hundreds of businesses achieve success through the use of creative content and marketing strategies. If you would like to connect with Briar, or learn more about Flex and the work they do as a successful digital marketing and management agency, please don't hesitate to contact FlexDealer.

For Inquiries or Press, Contact:

Briar Latam

Managing Director, FlexDealer.com

press@flexdealer.com

Related Images

briar-latam-managing-director-of.jpg
Briar Latam, Managing Director of FlexDealer and 2021 Women & Automotive Honouree

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexdealers-briar-latam-receives-2021-women--automotive-honouree-award-301301232.html

SOURCE FlexDealer

SOURCE FlexDealer

  • Exclusive: As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally

    BMW, Daimler and Ford have set up facilities in China to store data generated by their cars locally, they told Reuters, as automakers come under growing pressure in the world's biggest car market over how they handle information from vehicles. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla is under public scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data in the country. Tesla said on Tuesday it had set up a site in China to store data generated by all vehicles it sells in the country.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Carl Icahn Says He May Get Into Cryptocurrencies in a ‘Big Way’

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn is interested in getting into cryptocurrency in a “big way,” and may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.While Icahn hasn’t bought any cryptocurrency yet, the billionaire investor said in a Bloomberg TV interview that he studies Bitcoin, Ethereum and the crypto sector as a whole to determine where the opportunities are. Alternative currencies are gaining popularity as a natural manifestation of inflation in the economy, he added.Any criticism around cryptocurrency having no underlying value is a “little wrong-headed,” Icahn said.“Well, what’s the value of a dollar? The only value of the dollar is because you can use it to pay taxes,” he said. “I’m looking at the whole business, and how I might get involved in it.”Icahn also said he believes people are looking at alternative currencies because parts of the equities market are being traded at “ridiculous prices.” He referred not only to those being driven up as so-called meme stocks, but also certain strategies being offered by money managers.“I don’t think Reddit and Robinhood and those guys are necessarily bad, I think they do serve a purpose,” Icahn said. “Money is funneling back into companies. Some of these companies might be OK, but a number of them, the risk-reward is absurd.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T WarnerMedia CEO Kilar says he will stay into 2022 -source

    (Reuters) -Jason Kilar, chief executive of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit, said during an internal meeting on Thursday that he plans to remain in his role through this year and will reassess his options in 2022, according to a source familiar with the matter. AT&T announced last week that it would spin off its media assets and merge them with Discovery Inc, ending the wireless carrier's ambitious foray into media, and raising questions about Kilar's future at the company. "My plan and my focus is to remain here in my CEO role at WarnerMedia," Kilar said during the meeting.

  • Crypto Slide, Gaming Slowdown Wipe Billions Off Tycoon’s Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jung-ju, the billionaire behind Nexon Co., is having a turbulent month.Shares of the Tokyo-listed gaming company have plunged 21% since it forecast a decline in profit on May 12, suggesting its strong performance when the pandemic kept people indoors won’t be sustained as some countries reopen.That’s erased about $1.9 billion from the South Korean entrepreneur’s net worth, reducing his fortune to $8.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.On top of that, Kim’s diversification away from gaming into areas including cryptocurrency is facing obstacles. Bitcoin has dropped almost 38% since it rose to a record in April, a stark example of the swings in the prices of virtual coins that have left some mainstream investors skeptical.Kim, 53, has been an avid supporter of digital currencies, and has been acquiring cryptocurrency exchanges in recent years. Nexon also bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin last month.“It was bound to come down,” Matthew Kanterman, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of Nexon’s earnings forecast. “Last year was a high base and they are not going to replicate that,” he said. On Bitcoin, “corporations don’t like buying stuff with too much volatility,” he said, suggesting Nexon is unlikely to add to its purchase for now.Crypto InvestmentsEven before Nexon bought Bitcoin, Kim’s holding company NXC Corp., which owns almost half of Nexon, snapped up 65% of Korbit Inc., a crypto exchange in South Korea, in 2017.The following year, NXC’s subsidiary in Europe acquired another cryptocurrency exchange: Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.Korbit’s book value plunged to about 3.1 billion won ($2.8 million) at the end of last year from about 96 billion won at the end of 2017, according to NXC’s financial statements for 2017 and 2020. A spokesman for NXC said there’s no plan to sell the exchanges that it bought.Kim was also keen to acquire Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest virtual currency exchanges, according to local media reports earlier this year. The NXC spokesman declined to comment.Kim declined to be interviewed for this story. Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, wasn’t available for comment.The company pointed to Mahoney’s Medium post in April on the Bitcoin purchase. Nexon sees Bitcoin as a form of cash that’s likely to retain its value, he said. The Bitcoin purchase represents less than 2% of the firm’s cash and equivalents.“The technology underlying BTC and other cryptocurrencies is beginning to creep into many areas of day-to-day use, such as payments, digital collectibles and other areas that are increasingly relevant for companies like ours,” Mahoney wrote.Embracing CryptoOther big names in the gaming industry have also embraced cryptocurrencies and related blockchain technologies.Kakao Games Corp., a subsidiary of South Korea’s most popular mobile-messenger operator Kakao Corp., added to its holdings in blockchain technology company Way2Bit Co. last year, becoming the largest shareholder. Mobile game publisher Gamevil Inc. invested last month in crypto exchange Coinone Inc.“As finance and payment systems are quite important in games, developers are thinking of ways to integrate blockchain technology to improve what they have now,” said Lee Seung-hoon, an analyst at IBK Securities Co. in Seoul. “Their investments are more like R&D efforts at this stage.”Square Enix Holdings Co., the Japanese publisher of popular role-playing games such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, was among the investors that injected $2 million in cash and cryptocurrency into Ethereum-based game developer TSB Gaming Ltd. in 2019.‘Significant Presence’“Games using blockchain are no longer in their infancy and are gradually coming to represent a more significant presence,” Yosuke Matsuda, the Japanese firm’s president, said in a New Year’s letter last year.Kim founded Nexon in South Korea in 1994 after majoring in computer science and engineering at Seoul National University. In 2011, Nexon listed in Japan.Two years ago, he considered selling his stake in the company, held through NXC, triggering discussions with major players including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hillhouse Capital. He scrapped the plan when he couldn’t find a suitable buyer, according to local media reports.Nexon, famous for hit titles such as MapleStory and KartRider, posted net income attributable to its parent’s owners of 69.7 billion yen ($639 million) in the first six months of 2020 as lockdowns forced people to spend more time at home. For the same period this year, it forecast a range from 55 billion yen to 58.3 billion yen. The high end of the range would represent a 16% drop from last year.Kim said in a rare interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in 2012 that worrying about keeping up with new technological trends can even disrupt his sleep.“In order to survive, I have to accept new things,” Kim said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investment Firms Bet Against Cathie Wood’s Top ETF as Tech Faltered

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s recent travails have been a boon for some of her peers in money management.About two dozen investment advisers including Balyasny Asset Management and a unit of Blackstone Group Inc. bought bearish put options during the first quarter on the Ark Innovation exchange traded fund, her firm’s main investment vehicle, regulatory filings show.While money managers often buy puts on ETFs to protect their portfolios against market declines, the options are typically tied to passively managed index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.Yet technology-focused Ark Innovation grew so large so quickly -- to $28 billion in mid-February from $1.9 billion at the end of 2019 -- that some managers saw the actively managed fund as a better alternative to buffer against a slump in stocks that surged during the pandemic.Big Take: Cathie Wood’s Bad Spring Is a Blip When Future Is So Magnificent“The Ark Innovation fund had a tremendous run over the course of 2020 and early 2021,” Efrem Kamen, the head of New York-based Pura Vida Investments, said in an email. “However, the level of fund flows into the ETF appeared to be extreme.”Representatives of Wood’s Ark Investment Management didn’t reply to phone and email messages seeking comment.Ark Innovation, with the ticker symbol ARKK, returned 153% last year, buoyed by investments including Tesla Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Its fortunes began to sour in mid-February, as signs of inflation spurred investors to ditch tech stocks in favor of value plays that would benefit from rising prices, such as banks and mining companies.The ETF proved more volatile than some of the index funds that have traditionally served as a proxy for the tech sector, making it a more profitable way to bet against such stocks or hedge other holdings. ARKK tumbled 29% through Wednesday from its Feb. 12 peak, while the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100, fell 0.7%.“If you were sitting on some serious gains heading into this year and you want to protect those gains, it was an effective strategy,” Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, said of buying ARKK puts.Investors pay a premium to acquire put options, which in turn entitle them to sell shares of a public company or an ETF to another investor in the future at a set price. While some managers and market-makers hold a combination of ARKK shares along with put and call options, the firms analyzed by Bloomberg held such puts exclusively or predominantly.Deer Park Road Management Co., a Steamboat Springs, Colorado-based firm that trades asset- and mortgage-backed securities and corporate debt, bought put options during the first quarter on 2.15 million ARKK shares, according to its quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares covered by the puts had a face value of almost $258 million at the end of March.The put options were priced too low when viewed in terms of the ETF’s past volatility, making them more attractive as a tool for hedging risk, Deer Park Chief Investment Officer Scott Burg said in a phone interview. Deer Park bought them to protect against rising interest rates, he said.“As rates have been going up, the tech stocks have been getting crushed,” said Burg, whose firm managed about $3.7 billion at year-end. “You could see that in the first quarter.”Read more: Cathie Wood Fans Buckle Up as ETF Assets FallPura Vida acquired put options on 622,500 ARKK shares with a face value of almost $75 million during the first quarter, according to its filing. The hedge fund’s portfolio had exposure to some of the same areas as the ETF, including genomics and telemedicine, according to Kamen.“Volatility on Ark Innovation ETF was an efficient way to hedge some of the factor risk in our portfolio,” Kamen said. Factors refer to the characteristics of a stock, such as being a growth or a value play.Blackstone Alternative Solutions disclosed that it bought put options on 1.3 million ARKK shares in the first quarter, while Balyasny acquired puts on 436,500 shares with a face value of $52 million as of March 31. Other buyers of the puts during the period included Taconic Capital Advisors, Ikarian Capital and Davidson Kempner Capital Management.“Sometimes hedge funds look at Tesla and Ark, and think ‘This is just way too much and I can make a killing here,’” said Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “If you made a few of those trades, you’ve probably done OK in the last couple months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus ramped up its jet production targets on Thursday, backing signs of global recovery and strengthening its hand ahead of talks with suppliers about how to share investments needed to lift aviation out of its pandemic doldrums. Airbus confirmed plans to increase single-aisle A320neo production by more than 10% from a current rate of 40 airplanes a month to 45 a month by the end of this year. Shares in Airbus rose as much as 6.8%, soaring back above 100 euros to within a whisker of their 52-week high of 104.54 euros after its projections, which used carefully calibrated language ranging from firm plans to long-term scenarios.

  • China’s Vow to Rein in Giant Steel Industry Roils Iron Ore Again

    (Bloomberg) -- A volatile month for iron ore and steel rolled on as China stepped up its rhetoric around curbing output and pollution in one of its dirtiest industries.China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will seek to establish a mechanism to contain steel output based on carbon emissions, pollutant discharges and energy consumption, the Shanghai Securities News reported, citing ministry official Lyu Guixin. Iron ore climbed more than 6% in Singapore, while steel futures in Shanghai jumped.Iron ore has whipsawed this month as surging steel demand and tight raw material supply sent prices to a record two weeks ago. They’ve since plunged, entering a bear market this week, as China sought to cool a furious commodities rally that’s stoking concerns about inflation. Volatility for Singapore futures spiked to the highest in more than four years.“The new policies will focus on cutting output instead of capacity, which will be more likely to see output cuts happening eventually,” said Lu Li, an analyst with Shenhua Futures Co. There’s still a question on when the policies will be implemented, which may not be in the short term given the rapid surge in prices already, Lu said.Iron ore on the Singapore Exchange jumped as much as 6.7% to $183.90 a ton and was at $183.25 by 2:31 p.m. local time. Prices dropped 5.7% on Wednesday, taking losses from the record reached earlier this month to more than 20%. Futures in Dalian surged 5.9%, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai rose more than 3%.The world’s top steel consumer and producer has frequently reiterated its commitment to curb record output since late last year, rolling out a series of production restrictions to reduce emissions and targeting speculators and hoarders. Still, the country’s mills are churning out unprecedented volumes of steel as robust profit margins enable them to accommodate higher input costs.China is fully capable of meeting domestic steel demand between 2021 and 2025 by adjusting imports and exports, Shanghai Securities News reported, citing comments made by Lyu at a forum.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Struggles to Suppress Bubbles in Markets Awash With Money

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is getting tougher as money floods into everything from commodities to housing and stocks.In May alone, the government vowed to tackle speculation in metals, revived the idea of a property tax, oversaw hikes in mortgage rates in some cities, banned the mining of cryptocurrencies and played down calls within the central bank for a stronger yuan.Authorities are zeroing in on the risks of assets overheating as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery from the pandemic. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on pockets of China’s financial markets as the Communist Party seeks to avoid volatility in the run up to the July 1 centenary of its founding.“The policy trend is now focused on ensuring financial stability,” said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Beijing will want to resolve bubbles risks at the outset, in a targeted manner, using strong rhetoric and small adjustments to policy. That appears to be enough for now.”Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures as rebounding economies drive demand for goods. Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe are making it clear they view the gain in consumer prices as temporary, and that ultra-low interest rates will remain in place for the foreseeable future.China’s bond market isn’t pricing in higher borrowing costs any time soon. The yield on 10-year sovereign debt has fallen to an almost nine-month low. But at about 3.1%, that’s a decent return for global investors, and the resulting inflows add to the vast pool of domestic funds trapped by capital controls. So-called hot money drives asset prices ever higher.Beijing is finding some success with its targeted approach: commodities futures have fallen from their records in recent weeks and digital currencies have slumped. Bitcoin is down about 30% this month in a rout partly triggered by Elon Musk’s musings on the environmental costs of digital assets.Like whack-a-mole, however, crackdowns in some parts of China’s financial markets lead to other assets rising. The CSI 300 Index of stocks surged more than 3% on Tuesday, helped by record flows through the Hong Kong trading channel and unprecedented buying of China’s second-largest exchange-traded fund. That’s boosting the allure of the yuan, which is at its strongest against the dollar in almost three years.This may all be part of a grand strategy by the Communist Party. A rally in equities could take the heat out of the commodities market, while an appreciating yuan would lower the cost of imported raw materials. That would temper inflationary pressures and allow the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance. ‘Strong’ financial markets would also reflect well on the Party -- and President Xi Jinping -- as the 100th anniversary approaches.The risk for Chinese policy makers is if price increases are sustained and driven by forces beyond Beijing’s control. That may compel the People’s Bank of China to take more aggressive action, such as draining liquidity or hiking interest rates.The PBOC has pledged to exit pandemic-era stimulus at a slow and measured pace. This is already happening, as seen by a notable slowdown in credit. China also trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and softened its push on fixed-asset investments. The central bank has provided minimum liquidity to lenders even as credit defaults pile up.It seems officials prefer to take increasingly aggressive steps at the micro level, rather than at the macro level. This is especially true of the commodities market. On Wednesday, Reuters reported the banking regulator asked lenders to stop offering commodity futures products to retail investors, while Bloomberg News reported Chinese customs authorities are clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control.“When you have a closed capital account like China and you loosen policy through the credit channel, the money stays contained domestically,” said JPMorgan’s Wolf. “It then needs to find a place. It can be housing, it can be stocks -- it moves across the financial system. This is one of the biggest constraints to policy and is why China has been quick to remove stimulus this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Not a chance’ Tesla will dominate car industry in 20 years: legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investment guru Bruce Greenwald predicted that Tesla will fail to dominate auto industry over the long term due to a likely explosion in the size of the electric vehicle market and a lack of differentiation between Tesla's products and those of its competitors.

  • China’s Import Scrutiny Spurs U.S. Corn Cancellations

    (Bloomberg) -- China is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes.Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.The increased scrutiny by Beijing over its corn imports comes as the broader market focuses on whether the country will continue its heightened purchases of raw materials from grains to metals to fossil fuels. Prices across a variety of products have soared this year partly because of Chinese demand, raising import costs and sparking fears over inflation in the Asian nation.Corn futures in Chicago fell as much as 2% before erasing losses as traders determined the scrapped purchases aren’t big enough to alter an already tight supply situation. Some market watchers claim China, which is forecast to import a record amount of corn this year, is trying to get a better deal after prices recently surged above $7 a bushel for the first time since 2013.“China is playing a negotiating game,” said David Martin, founder of Martin Fund Management in New York.China’s crackdown on corn purchases is targeted at businesses that have set up blending facilities in the free trade zones, according to the people familiar with the matter. These facilities allow firms to mix the imported corn with other raw materials to produce livestock feed that enable them to profit from zero-tariff imports, the people said.Calls to Chinese customs outside business hours went unanswered.Illinois corn farmer Matt Bennett, a co-founder of commodities brokerage and consulting firm AgMarket.net, noted that China has a pattern of crop-import cancellations only to start “buying the daylights out of stuff.”The canceled shipments are a small amount compared to more than 20 million tons of American corn that China has purchased this season. The Asian nation has been a key source of demand for the grain to feed its recovering hog herd, helping to push prices to multiyear highs. Imports from the U.S. have soared as Beijing also seeks to fulfill its commitments for the “phase one” trade deal signed with the U.S. in January 2020.The latest move by China “is likely to have only a very small impact on China’s compliance with the overall purchase commitments on the phase one agreement,” said Chad Bown, an expert at the pro-trade Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “Corn is just too small a portion of the overall deal.”Corn QuotasChina allocates annual corn import quotas to state and private firms. State-owned Cofco Corp. may at times receive an allowance to buy an additional amount that it resells domestically to private mills or to replenish state reserves.The quotas for 2021 are set at 7.2 million tons. Imports outside the quota are possible, but may incur tariffs of up to 65% of the purchase price. Shipments into bonded zones are exempt from duties.The proliferation of businesses that are shipping corn into bonded zones and blending them for animal feed has alarmed authorities, who are seeking to control imports and maintain the quality of feed products.Last month, Shandong province shut down a feed producer located at a local bonded zone after its product was found to have fallen short of protein requirements. The plant mainly blended corn with a low amount of distillers dried grains, or DDGS, said one of the people.All the cancellations will be of old U.S. corn crop from the 2020-21 marketing year, the people said. More than 15 million tons of American corn have been purchased for state stockpiles from old and new crops, two of the people said.(Corrects spelling of Bown’s name in 10th paragraph in story published May 26.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Could Block Some London Listings on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if they pose a national security threat.He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, the Treasury said Tuesday.The move, first reported in the Financial Times, comes after concerns were raised that current rules allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- who is subject to sanctions in the U.S. -- to list his energy company EN+ in 2017.The House of Commons Treasury committee said in 2019 that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the National Security Council.“The U.K.’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”The consultation comes amid a push by the government to boost the U.K.’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit. Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.With more than $10 billion of initial public offerings this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $72 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn nearly $21 billion of listings.Deal FlowThe proposed national-security rules are unlikely to have much of an impact on deal flow in the near term assuming they are used circumspectly, according to Nick O’Donnell, a London-based partner at law firm Baker McKenzie. “Although a refresh of the rules is overdue, the changes should be proportionate,” he said.The shift will align London more closely with other major trading venues such as New York, which prohibits floats of companies with connections to people on the specially designated nationals and blocked persons list maintained by the U.S. Treasury, said Markus Bauman, head of European strategic relationships at law firm Goodwin.The U.S. has tightened restrictions on Chinese firms listed on its exchanges, with legislation that requires the companies to allow inspectors to review their financial audits. China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security interests.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering proposals that would require firms seeking IPOs outside mainland China to submit listing documents to ensure they’re compliant with local laws and regulations, and to prevent any leaks of sensitive data that might be of national security interest, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.(Updates with details of global listing reforms in last four paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Paytm Targets $3 Billion IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, India’s leading digital payments provider, is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering late this year, according to a person familiar with the deal, in what could be the country’s largest debut ever.The startup, backed by investors including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and Ant Group Co., plans to list in India around November and its offering could coincide with the Diwali festival season, said the person, asking not to be named because the details are private. Paytm, formally called One97 Communications Ltd., is targeting a valuation of around $25 billion to $30 billion.The One97 board plans to meet this Friday to formally approve the IPO, said the person. Paytm declined to comment in response to emailed questions.If successful, Paytm’s initial share sale would surpass Coal India Ltd.’s offering, which raised more than 150 billion rupees in 2010 in the country’s largest IPO so far.Banks shortlisted to run the Paytm offering include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with Morgan Stanley the leading contender, the person said. The process is expected to get rolling in late June or early July. JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment; Morgan Stanley didn’t respond to requests for commentThe public market debut will include a mix of new and existing shares to meet regulatory obligations in India. The country’s regulations require that 10% of shares are floated within two years and 25% within five years.Karan Sharma, co-head of the digital and technology investment banking practice at Mumbai-based Avendus Capital Pvt., said there is strong demand for tech IPOs. While giants like Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have proven the potential for lucrative returns, there are few options for investors looking to get a foothold in India’s burgeoning digital economy.“The market capitalization of companies listed on BSE has topped $3 trillion, but there are hardly any listed Internet companies in which investors can partake,” Sharma said, referring to the Bombay Stock Exchange. “There’s also massive latent demand from global investors who have large allocations for emerging markets.”Paytm, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has been focusing on ramping up revenue and monetizing its services over the past year. It’s expanded beyond digital payments into banking, credit cards, financial services, wealth management and digital wallets. It also supports India’s financial payments backbone, the Unified Payments Interface or UPI.Paytm has fended off stiff competition from a swath of global players including Walmart Inc.-owned PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay as well as Facebook Inc.-owned WhatsApp Pay. It has the biggest market share of India’s merchant payments.Paytm has over 20 million merchant partners and its users make 1.4 billion monthly transactions, according to numbers in a recent company blog post.In a recent conversation, CEO Sharma said Paytm had its best ever quarter in the first three months of this year after pandemic-related spending spurred digital payments.Sharma of Avendus says there are likely to be many India tech companies heading for public debuts in the next few years. He counts 57 that have grown to unicorn status, worth $1 billion or more.“Many of these companies are seeing 50 to 60% growth annually, are profitable,” Sharma said. “The market is waiting for these companies to go public.”(Adds bank responses in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing to pay $17 million in FAA settlement over 737 MAX, NG equipment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co will pay $17 million in penalties under a Federal Aviation Administration settlement after it installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft that contained sensors that were not approved, the FAA said on Thursday. The FAA said the settlement separately covers the planemaker's submission of 178 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for airworthiness certification when the aircraft potentially had non-conforming slat tracks installed, and improperly marked those slat tracks. Boeing has agreed to a number of corrective actions, including conducting safety risk-management analyses to determine "whether its supply-chain oversight processes are appropriate and whether the company is ready to safely increase the Boeing 737 production rate," the agency said.

  • Explainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar

    Federal Reserve officials recently have amped up the tone and tempo around their exploration of a digital version of the U.S. dollar, a high-stakes undertaking for the central bank backing the world's reserve currency. Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare public video to announce plans for a discussion paper on digital payments this summer, which will include the pros and cons associated with any U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC. He was followed on Monday by Governor Lael Brainard, who leads the Fed's efforts on financial stability and payment systems, laying out what risks may arise if the fast-developing digital payment space gets too fragmented.

  • Shipping-Container Rates Top $10,000 From Asia to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost to move goods in a shipping container to Europe from Asia shot above $10,000 for the first time on record, an index showed, underscoring the pain inflicted on exporters and importers struggling with stretched supply chains.The Drewry World Container Index released Thursday showed the rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam rose to $10,174, up 3.1% from a week ago and a 485% jump from a year ago. The composite index of eight major routes rose 2% to $6,257 from a week earlier and was 293% higher than a year ago, Drewry said. Both were the highest in records going back to 2011.In the U.S. and elsewhere, many shippers of cargo have had to pay in excess of $10,000 per container in this year’s tight spot market for seaborne freight, where deals with ocean carriers include hefty surcharges to ensure on-time delivery or guaranteed loading.Container rates are surging because demand is outstripping the availability of the 20- and 40-foot steel boxes that carry the lion’s share of global trade. Amid strong consumer purchases and company restocking, disruptions ranging from the Suez Canal blockage in late March to port congestion are causing delays and higher costs for shippers while ocean carriers enjoy soaring profits.Earlier on Thursday, Michael O’Sullivan, the CEO of New Jersey-based clothing retailer Burlington Stores Inc., said “expense headwinds in supply chain and freight have continued to deteriorate, and these are likely to weigh on our operating margin throughout the balance of the year.”Meanwhile, shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container liner, hit a record high earlier this week. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., an Israeli carrier that went public in late January, traded this month at more than triple its IPO price of $15 a share.High ocean-freight rates have helped spur a surge in orders for new container ships during the first five months of this year, according to industry group BIMCO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley's Wilson: Economic Expansion to Last 4 Years

    May.27 -- Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, says he expects the Federal Reserve to tighten sooner rather than later and details where he is seeing investment opportunities. He speaks with Bloomberg's Guy Johnson and Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • Ford’s EV-Fueled Rally Still Leaves Stock Miles Behind Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares climbed to the highest since October 2015 after the automaker revealed plans to boost its bet on electric vehicles to $30 billion and pledged that 40% of vehicles sold would be battery powered by 2030.The stock rose as much as 8.3% Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s 8.5% gain and on track for the biggest two-day jump in four months. Ford shares have advanced 68% in 2021.While Ford’s stock has rallied because of its ambitious electric-vehicle plans, it’s still a fraction of the size of EV trailblazer Tesla Inc. In two days, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company added more than $7 billion to its $58.7 billion market value, which is less than 1/10 of Tesla’s $595 billion market capitalization.“Details of EV strategy, from battery to platforms, and CEO statements like ‘Ford will not cede truck leadership’ should put to rest lingering views that Ford is lagging key peers,” Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said after Ford’s Capital Markets Day.The event spurred RBC Capital Markets to upgrade the stock to outperform from sector perform. Analyst Joseph Spak said he has increased confidence in Ford’s financial targets and the presentation helped alleviate many of his concerns regarding its battery-electric vehicle strategy. Ford has 11 buys, eight holds and two sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Carmaker peer General Motors Co. has also outlined an ambitious electric-vehicle strategy, planning to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. GM shares have gained 43% this year, lifting its market value to $86.4 billion.Ford’s rally extended to its suppliers, which broadly rose Thursday. Lear Corp. gained as much as 5% Thursday, Magna International Inc. rose 4.7%, Dana Inc. gained 3.5% and BorgWarner Inc. rose 2.9%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources

    WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook's messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said. The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it, people familiar with the lawsuit told Reuters. The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.