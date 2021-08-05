U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.29
    +20.63 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,013.37
    +220.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,872.06
    +91.53 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.30
    +34.98 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +0.85 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.27 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    +0.2620 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,804.98
    +1,108.86 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.33
    +28.43 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Flexential Partners with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate on 130,000 Square Foot Expansion in Plano, Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Partnership expands Flexential's leadership in Dallas, Texas data center market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity services, today announced it has entered into a leaseback agreement with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate. The deal will enable a 130,000 square foot expansion of Flexential's state-of-the-art Plano, Texas facility, more than doubling capacity at that data center to over 260,000 square feet and bringing Flexential's Dallas market capacity to over 432,000 square feet.

(PRNewsfoto/Flexential)
(PRNewsfoto/Flexential)

This agreement follows a recent sale-leaseback partnership with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate for Flexential's Hillsboro 3 data center in Portland in April 2020. The continued support of Legacy Investors and Invesco Real Estate demonstrates the value of the Flexential brand overall and its franchise in the Dallas market.

With rapidly growing demand for data center services in Plano and the broader Dallas market, the partnership between Flexential, Legacy and Invesco Real Estate will enable Flexential to quickly and efficiently bring this project to market while giving Legacy and Invesco Real Estate an excellent investment opportunity.

"Our continued partnership with Legacy Investing and Invesco Real Estate allows Flexential to expand at an even faster rate to meet heightened demand in hypergrowth markets such as Plano, Texas and Portland," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "We are committed to continued investment in the 38 highly connected data centers in our platform of hybrid IT infrastructure solutions and are pleased that this partnership is enabling us to realize quick and efficient growth."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Flexential, a national market leader, to meet the massive and growing demand for data center services in the Dallas region," said Jay Rappaport, Legacy Investing CEO and co-founder. "This mutually beneficial partnership is part of our broader focus on data center real estate and will allow Flexential to concentrate its capital on operations to maximize its returns."

"We are pleased to continue expanding our data center footprint into a new market for Invesco Real Estate. Our continued collaboration with Legacy and Flexential is representative of our growing commitment to the data center sector. We look forward to significantly growing these important relationships in the future," said Joshua Siegel, Managing Director, Transactions, Invesco Real Estate.

About Flexential
Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Legacy Investing, LLC
Headquartered in Northern Virginia and founded by seasoned technology company executives, Legacy Investing focuses on mission critical real estate impacted by new technologies: digital and physical supply chains, future workplaces, and life sciences. Legacy's principals have leveraged this platform and their public company C-level experience across the past two decades to complete more than $2.75 billion in transactions across 19 million square feet of data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, cold storage, modern office buildings, and life sciences facilities on behalf of select family office and institutional investors. Legacy leverages its expertise on technology's impact on tenant demand, site selection, and leasing to target and position properties to meet those needs and create long-term real estate value. For more information, see www.LegacyInvesting.com.

About Invesco Real Estate
Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $83.2 billion in real estate assets under management, 588 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of March 31, 2021). Invesco Real Estate has been actively investing in core, value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies since 1992. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Contact:
Courtney Gaudet,
303-579-4353
courtney.gaudet@flexential.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexential-partners-with-legacy-investing-and-invesco-real-estate-on-130-000-square-foot-expansion-in-plano-texas-301349731.html

SOURCE Flexential

Recommended Stories

  • Cat Osterman, other Olympians headline Athletes Unlimited softball roster

    The second annual season for Athletes Unlimited softball will kick off August 28 and will run for five weeks before a champion is named.

  • Inogen stock heads for record plunge as chip shortage to hurt sales, margins for another year

    Shares of Inogen Inc. plunged to pace all decliners Thursday, after the portable oxygen container (POC) company reported a surprise second-quarter profit and a big revenue beat, but warned that the semiconductor shortage will likely keep hurting sales and margins for the next year.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Moderna beats on earnings as vaccination push continues

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Moderna topping estimates as the company announces a third dose of the vaccine will be needed to combat COVID variants.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why Flora Growth Is Falling Today

    What happened? Shares of emerging Canada-based cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 22% to $9.90 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. There was no news per se leading to the decline. However, the stock is up over 300% in the past two weeks, so profit-taking naturally took place.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied as much as 87% after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up its shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s 76% retreat, a record slide that took the synthetic biology company to the lowest since its April debut, after the firm pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of its chief executive officer. Despite the rebound, the stock is down more than 50% since going public at $31 a share.Zymergen said it’s worki

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) After Its Second-Quarter Report

    RingCentral, Inc. ( NYSE:RNG ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.5% to...

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • ‘The stock market is going to go higher from here’: J.P. Morgan Global Head of Research

    Joyce Chang, J.P. Morgan Global Head of Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the economic and inventory cycle, opportunities in the market, and the economic recovery.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.