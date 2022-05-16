U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.89
    +3.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +14.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.63 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1100
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,128.54
    -864.93 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Flexera Adds Great Place to Work Certification in Australia to Growing List of Accolades

·2 min read
SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia , May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, along with its Revenera division, today announced it has been awarded the Great Place to Work Certification in Australia, granted by the consultancy Great Place to Work®, leader in the identification and certification of Best Workplaces. Based on employee feedback, the certification honors Flexera for its outstanding workplace culture. Already in 2022, the global software company has been awarded the Great Place to Work Certification in UK and Best Places to Work on Built In’s 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago List.

Flexera’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey that measured the extent to which employees across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders.

“Flexera has a long history in Australia and is grateful that our employees felt we deserved this certification,” said Elizabeth Lages, Chief of People and Culture at Flexera. “We strive for our culture to be one that offers career growth, flexibility and support. We’re committed to ensuring they feel valued and have ample opportunities to be challenged, to connect and to thrive.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For more than 30 years, Great Place to Work® has been working with companies around the world to identify, create and maintain cultures of high trust and high-performance helping organisations to become Better Places to Work.

Flexera has committed significant resources to its culture across the globe. Flexera fosters a supportive environment where employees have meaningful work, schedule flexibility, visible career opportunities and a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. For example, Flexera offers generous time off, hybrid working environments, a Career Week, periodic days of connection, days of no meetings, mental wellness benefits, and manager training on work/life balance.

We're hiring!
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers pages:
https://www.revenera.com/about-us/careers
https://www.flexera.com/about-us/careers
.
Follow Flexera

About Flexera
Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. Our Flexera solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Our Revenera solutions allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera's more than 1300 employees serve customers across the globe.

CONTACT: For more information, contact: publicrelations@flexera.com


