Flexera is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India

Flexera Software
·2 min read
Flexera Software
Flexera Software

BENGALURU, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, along with its Revenera division, announce today that it has been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India. Flexera also achieved Great Place to Work certifications in US, UK, and Australia – locations where the majority of its employees reside.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

“Our sizable team in India is a key driver of our company’s vision and culture. I am thankful that this team believes we are worthy of this certification,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Flexera. “We aim to ensure that every team feels connected, supported and energized by the work they do. This recognition confirms that it is resonating with our employees.”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Flexera
Flexera helps companies turn technology into a competitive advantage, whether they make it or use it. Our Flexera solutions enable enterprises to maximize business value from their technology investments. Our Revenera solutions allow technology companies to drive more value from their software while protecting their IP. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera's more than 1300 employees serve customers across the globe.

CONTACT: Contact: publicrelations@flexera.com


