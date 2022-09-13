U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.44
    -184.97 (-4.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,046.60
    -1,334.74 (-4.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,614.43
    -651.98 (-5.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.30
    -74.79 (-3.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    -0.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -28.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.55 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0146 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0183 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4890
    +1.6890 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,290.18
    -2,123.66 (-9.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.90
    -40.79 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

FlexGen Expands Leadership with Key Executive Team Hires

·3 min read

Leading Energy Storage Solutions and Software Tech Provider Announces Diane Giacomozzi as Chief Operations Officer and Hugh Scott as Chief Technology Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has announced two key executive hires to the company's leadership team. The company brings on Diane Giacomozzi as Chief Operating Officer and Hugh Scott as Chief Technology Officer. The expanded leadership team provides a strong foundation for continued growth for FlexGen. The company has announced $250 million in funding in the past year, most recently a $100 million Series C in July. Energy storage is positioned for record growth with the energy transition being further accelerated with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diane and Hugh to the FlexGen executive team. Their talent and experience are a perfect fit for our business and our mission to speed the important and timely energy transition. Our customers are essential to the grid evolution and we are proud to enable the most technically sophisticated battery storage solutions. Diane and Hugh have demonstrated the ability to design and deliver the future grid with energy storage at the center of it," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

Diane Giacomozzi

Diane has over 35 years of experience in corporate operations, business development, strategic planning and EPC project and program management.  She held executive positions for two of the largest energy infrastructure organizations, MasTec and Quanta Services, where she successfully developed operations teams in the clean energy and renewable business sectors.  Her leadership style is one that promotes personal growth, collaboration and initiative.

Hugh Scott

Hugh Scott is the Chief Technology Officer for FlexGen. Prior to joining FlexGen, Hugh had a multi-decade career as an information and data technologist who specialized in creating successful businesses.  He co-founded Together Solar, a leading B2B renewable energy company and served as a technology executive with NRG. Hugh has held senior technology and P&L leadership roles in several industries including investment banking, telecommunications, retail and renewable energy. He holds a PhD in Computer Science, from Warwick University (UK) and a BSc in Mathematics and Physics from University of Glasgow (UK).

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy markets. FlexGen runs a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexgen-expands-leadership-with-key-executive-team-hires-301623587.html

SOURCE FlexGen

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Why Adobe, Meta Platforms, and Netflix Are Falling Today

    Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) were all tumbling today after the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that inflation increased faster than expected in August. Investors had been hoping for inflation to show signs of slowing down, but the increase in costs reminded everyone that it is not yet tamed. As of 12:13 p.m. ET today, Adobe fell by 5%, Meta plummeted 7.3%, and Netflix was down by 6.2%.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs slash oil forecasts amid economic concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Goldman Sachs cutting their outlook on oil amid recession fears.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

    When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower -- and what could be found was decidedly positive. This suggests that investors were hyperfocused on the macroeconomic data and what it means for the future.

  • Why DocuSign, CrowdStrike, and Alphabet Stocks All Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in tech stocks Tuesday: In early afternoon trading, shares of companies both profitable and unprofitable are plummeting on disheartening news about the economy -- and interest rates. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, shares of e-signature pioneer DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are down a big 6.4%, followed by cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a loss 5%. For that matter, even the granddaddy of all tech stocks, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), is looking at a 4.6% loss for this day.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?