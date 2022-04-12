U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

Flexible Work App Helps Baltimore Businesses Meet Customer Demand as Travel Season Begins

Instawork
·3 min read

Instawork matches hospitality and tourism businesses with a network of on-demand hourly workers

Instawork Hospitality Pros

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to local businesses in Baltimore. This announcement comes as a recent study found that 67% of hospitality businesses reported not having enough staff to meet demand.

Baltimore businesses are anticipating a surge in customers as tourism is expected to rebound after a tumultuous two years. On average, more than 26 million travelers visit Baltimore each year, which can bring over $11 billion in spending to the state.

Instawork helps ensure Baltimore businesses have necessary staffing. More than 40,000 people have already downloaded the Instawork app, which hourly workers can use to make an average of $18.71 per hour, 49% above the local minimum wage. Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

  • Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

  • Financial stability: view shift earnings before you work

  • Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want

  • Get paid quickly with Instapay: ability to get paid the same day

  • Unique and exciting work opportunities

"Instawork helps me provide for my family," says local Instawork Pro Anani M. "The shifts are great, the pay is good, and you work with fun and exciting people."

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

  • Quick access to qualified workers in their community

  • Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

  • Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences

  • Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

"By meeting the needs of today's hourly workforce, Instawork has been able to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly professionals in Baltimore," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "As Baltimore's hospitality businesses prepare for increased customer demand during the upcoming tourism season, we are excited to ensure they have access to top talent in order to delight their customers."

Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named one of Built In's 2022 Best Midsize Companies to work for in the Bay Area, a 2022 Top Workplace, and one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact
Kira Caban
Head of Strategic Communications
kcaban@instawork.com

