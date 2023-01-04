Flexible Bottle Market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2022 to USD 5.1 billion thousand by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Flexible Bottle Market Size By Material Type (LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, and Others), By Capacity (500-750 ml, 250-500 ml, 750-1000 ml, and 1 ltr & Above), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the flexible bottle market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the flexible bottle market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the material type, capacity and region. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global flexible bottle market are Vapur, Inc., Hydrapak LLC, inov-8, Salomon SAS, Ultimate Direction, Inc., Lingxu International Trade Co., Ltd., Qimei Packaging Co., Ltd., T&T Plastic Hardware (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., 4MO Plastic Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai), Reshine Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., etc. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide flexible bottle market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The flexible bottle is more environmentally friendly since it uses less energy, water, and materials in production and takes up less space in landfills after disposal. During the forecast period, it is also projected that demand for flexible bottles would rise as more application industries choose eco-friendly packaging options in response to regulatory requirements. The United States is a crucial market for flexible bottles because of the significant presence of large companies in the application sector. Food products including smoothies, snacks, dairy, and other items are typically packaged in flexible bottles. As food processing techniques advance and consumer lifestyles change, it is predicted that flexible bottle demand will rise over the forecast period. Over the past few years, there has been a significant change in product manufacturing and packaging. A new type of beverage packaging has been introduced to increase customer convenience. Flexible bottles are used to hold water and are portable when emptied by folding. Due to their adaptability, flexible bottles are now growing in popularity and are expected to soar over the coming years. Additional benefits of the flexible bottles are their portability and ability to be frozen for ice-cold water. These BPA-free bottles can withstand the heat of boiling water. These two factors are having a beneficial effect on the flexible bottle market.

Scope of Flexible Bottle Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Material Type, Capacity and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Vapur, Inc., Hydrapak LLC, inov-8, Salomon SAS, Ultimate Direction, Inc., Lingxu International Trade Co., Ltd., Qimei Packaging Co., Ltd., T&T Plastic Hardware (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd., 4MO Plastic Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai), Reshine Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., etc. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The LDPE segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The material type segment is LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, and others. The LDPE insulating paper segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE), a high-clarity and chemically inert polymer, is often used due to its flexibility, barrier properties, superior impact strength, and stress crack resistance. It is one of the most readily available polymers with lower costs. Being a high-branched polymer, it lacks HDPE's density, hardness, stiffness, and strength, which could seem to be a disadvantage. However, this is precisely what increases the material's ductility, a vital quality.

The 1 ltr & above segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The capacity segment is 500-750 ml, 250-500 ml, 750-1000 ml, and 1 ltr & above. The 1 ltr & above segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The capacity of flexible bottles, which are used to package liquids and beverages, is a crucial issue to take into account. Therefore, the most popular capacity is 1 ltr and up.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the flexible bottle include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. In the United States, which has a poor recycling ecosystem, just 29% of PET bottles are collected for recycling. According to Greenpeace data from 2018, 70% of these bottles are discarded because they are tainted. The American government and market players must develop equipment sorting strategies that are financially sound. It is believed that flexible bottle manufacturers will benefit from this inaction by exploiting the flexible bottle market. Canada's Kruger Inc. partnered with Ecologic Brands Inc. in 2014 to become the nation's top producer of flexible bottles.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's flexible bottle market size was valued at USD 0.021 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.024 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2030. Companies are working with producers of flexible bottles to create products that are entirely free of plastic. Companies like Avantium are collaborating with producers of flexible bottles to create sustainable polymers for the interior of flexible bottles. The BillerudKorsnäs AB and ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG joint venture brought about changes in the market. More of these partnerships may be seen in Puplex Limited's partnership with Pepsico and Unilever to create a product that is entirely made from pulp that is supplied sustainably.

China

China’s flexible bottle market size was valued at USD 0.048 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the expanding organized retail and e-commerce sectors, easy access to raw materials, and other factors, countries in the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, are anticipated to present prospective growth possibilities for market players. Growing consumer expenditure in China is anticipated to increase demand for flexible bottles, which would in turn propel market expansion.

India

India's flexible bottle market size was valued at USD 0.030 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.038 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the demand for small-sized packs because they are more convenient and affordable, as well as the rising consumption of bottled beverages. More than 46% of Indians are willing to pay more for flexible bottles that stores beverages due to their environmental profile, according to the Flexible Packaging Association.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the flexible bottle market is mainly driven owing to the rising health issues.

