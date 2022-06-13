U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by End-use (Food Packaging Film, Non-food Packaging Film, Secondary Packaging Film, Non-packaging Film, Other), by Food Packaging (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging, Baked Goods Packaging, Snack Food Packaging, Produce Packaging, Dairy Product Packaging, Candy & Confection Packaging, Frozen Food Packaging, Grain Mill Product Packaging, Beverage Packaging, Other), by Resin Type (Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285055/?utm_source=GNW

The Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Manufacturers Are also Looking into Ways to Make Flexible Packaging More Sustainable

Breakthrough inventions and R&D have assisted the sector in keeping up with changing trends and customer preferences. The sector is rapidly expanding as an increasing number of enterprises are developing cutting-edge technological innovations.

Smart materials, such as those that absorb oxygen and improve shelf life without the need of chemicals or preservatives, can also be used in smart packaging. Consumer demand for clean-label products is met by these technologies, which maximise shelf life and allow CPGs to extend distribution. To improve the consumer’s experience with a box and a brand, packaging materials are being created to react to temperature, light, and oxygen.

Manufacturers are also looking into ways to make flexible packaging more sustainable, such as through 3D printing. As a result, the requirement to store a large number of labels is reduced, and the risk of having to delete unneeded labels produced as a result of modifications to older versions of label images or copy is eliminated. In addition to efforts to maximise scale in order quantities with fewer films, starch-based and biodegradable films are gaining prominence.

What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying a Market Research Report?
• How is the flexible (converted) plastic packaging market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the flexible (converted) plastic packaging market?
• How will each flexible (converted) plastic packaging submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?
• How will the market shares for each flexible (converted) plastic packaging submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?
• Will leading flexible (converted) plastic packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the flexible (converted) plastic packaging projects for these leading companies?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implication of flexible (converted) plastic packaging projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the flexible (converted) plastic packaging market?
• Where is the flexible (converted) plastic packaging market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
• What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?
• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the flexible (converted) plastic packaging market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 662-page report provides 341 tables and 323 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth
• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

This report tells you TODAY how the flexible (converted) plastic packaging market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising flexible (converted) plastic packaging prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in this report

Market Segment
• Market Value (USD Million)
• Market Volume (Kilo Ton)

Market Segment by End-Use
• Food Packaging Film
• Non-food Packaging Film
• Secondary Packaging Film
• Non-packaging Film
• Other End-Use

Market Segment by Food Packaging
• Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Packaging
• Baked Goods Packaging
• Snack Food Packaging
• Produce Packaging
• Dairy Product Packaging
• Candy & Confection Packaging
• Frozen Food Packaging
• Grain Mill Product Packaging
• Beverage Packaging
• Other Food Packaging

Market Segment by Resin Type
• Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
• Polypropylene (PP)
• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Other Resins

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America
• U.S.
• Canada

Europe
• Russia
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Indonesia
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA
• Brazil
• Turkey
• Nigeria
• Egypt
• Mexico
• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
• Altopro SA de CV
• Cheever Speciality Paper & Film
• Copol International Ltd
• Cosmo Films Limited
• DuPont Teijin Films
• Ester Industries Limited
• Inteplast Group
• Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Materials Co. Ltd.
• Jindal Poly Films Limited
• Mitsubishi Polyester Film Group
• Oben Holding Group
• Poligal SA
• Polyplex Corporation Limited
• SKC Co Ltd
• SRF Limited
• Taghleef Industries
• Toray Industries, Inc.
• Uflex Corporation
• Vitopel
• Zhejiang CIFU Group Co., Ltd

Overall world revenue for Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$146 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?

In summary, our 660+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for market value, market volume, end-use, food packaging, resin type, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Flexible (Converted) Plastic Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285055/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


