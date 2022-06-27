U.S. markets open in 9 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.25
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,521.00
    +34.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,202.50
    +62.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.59
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    -1.82 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8100
    -0.3600 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,165.53
    -258.08 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.02
    +8.12 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,830.98
    +339.01 (+1.28%)
     

Flexible Display Market is estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 33.1% during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·6 min read

Growing use of flexible displays in the consumer electronics industry for smartphones, wearable devices, laptops, and its peripherals is expected to boost the category.

Rise in middle-class income and consumers adopting smart gadgets in automobiles to boost pleasure and safety are significant reasons likely to drive the global market in the near future

ALBANY, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global flexible display market stood at US$ 14.9 Bn in 2021. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global flexible display market is predicted to surpass the valuation of US$ 242.6 Bn by 2031. Flexible displays include characteristics such as plastic-like thinness, lightweight, and durability, as well as the flexibility to be curved accurately and utilized in a variety of smart devices. Flexible display manufacturers & suppliers are also concentrating on modern electronics breakthroughs such as miniaturization, organic electronics, and improved materials. In order to diversify their income sources, they can take advantage of incremental opportunities in flexible display technologies.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Due to their expanding use in flexible displays, wearable electronics, smart cards, and various other applications, flexible batteries are growing in popularity. A flexible display is also a rapidly growing technology, with applications of flexible display in areas such as media, aircraft, and transportation. Research on flexible display predicts increasing usage of this display technology in medical display systems.

The surge in demand for flexible display technology for a variety of applications such as digital signage, smartphones and tablets, and smart wearable devices is likely to drive the global flexible display market. The growing prominence of quantum dot (QD) display technology presents manufacturers with new revenue prospects and is likely to emerge as one of the important types of display technology.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2979

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Over the next few years, the market is expected to be driven by the increasing use of flexible displays in different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, media and entertainment, and aviation and military. The future of phone design with flexible display holds promise in the development of mobile devices and smart displays is also expected to propel the flexible display market during the forecast timeline. In addition to that, the global market has been propelled by increasing expenditures on the development of sophisticated displays.

  • Due to the surge in usage for curved displays from the consumer electronics sector for the manufacturing of TVs and smartphones, the curved display category is likely to hold a significant proportion of the market during the forecast timeframe. A flexible display is basically the same as any other display, except that it is built on a flexible substrate.

  • OLED is a rapidly growing category of the global flexible electronics market in terms of technology. Due to the glass layer utilized in display manufacture, smartphone screens are traditionally inflexible. However, the newest OLED-based technology has eliminated the requirement for it, substituting a thin film of flexible glass with a thin layer of OLED-based technology. The OLED display, which is constructed of organic components that generate light when power is transmitted between them, is now prominent due to its versatility.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2979

Global Flexible Display Market: Growth Drivers

  • Automakers are concentrating on integrating flexible screens into car interiors. Over the next several years, a substantially bigger section of a car's interior surfaces is likely to become interactive, and the amount of space given to displays in vehicle interiors is already fast expanding.

  • Based on value, the Asia Pacific region held 34% of the global flexible display market in 2021. The high usage of flexible displays in consumer electronics, which represented a substantial chunk of overall consumption in Asia Pacific, was largely responsible for the considerable share. In Asia Pacific, China accounted for a sizable portion of the flexible display business.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2979

Global Flexible Display Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Sony Corporation

  • Sharp Corporation

  • Japan Display Inc.

  • Delta Electronics, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2979

Global Flexible Display Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Curved Display

  • Bendable and Foldable Display

  • Rollable Display

Technology

  • OLED

  • EPD

  • LCD

  • Others

Application

  • Smartphone

  • Computer and Peripherals

  • Wearable Devices

  • Television

  • In Vehicle Display

  • Digital Signage

Industry

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Consumer Electronics

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Sports and Fashion

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market- Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market is expected to reach value of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

POP Display Market- POP Display Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 979.2 Mn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

Touch Screen Display Market- Touch Screen Display Market is anticipated to reach US$ 121.1 Bn by 2027

Display Driver IC Market- Display Driver IC Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period and reach value of US$ 6,842.2 Mn by 2027

Industrial Touchscreen Display Market- Industrial Touchscreen Display Market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 1,462.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a significant growth rate of 6.5%.

Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market- Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market was valued at around US$ 1,176.2 Mn in 2017and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of over 23%

Flexible OLED Display Market- Flexible OLED Display Market is projected to witness an exponential CAGR of 35% from 2017 to 2026

Head Mounted Display Market - The global Head Mounted Display market is expected to reach US$ 46,530.7 Mn by 2027 from US$ 9,275.4 Mn in 2019

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-display-market-is-estimated-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-33-1-during-the-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301574983.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • What’s Holding Back Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner?

    Boeing largely halted deliveries of new Dreamliners for nearly two years amid production defects and regulatory issues—and now has retooled its manufacturing and supply chain with an eye to resuming deliveries this summer.

  • Crude Oil Fluctuates as Traders Monitor G-7, Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated near $107 a barrel as investors monitored developments from the gathering of Group of Seven leaders, while fears of a demand-sapping recession continued to hang over the market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 R

  • Oil slides more than $1 as G7 debate Iran nuclear deal, Russia

    Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday as global economic concerns depressed the oil demand outlook while investors eyed the G7 meeting this week for possible moves on Russian oil exports and a revival of the Iran nuclear deal. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are expected to discuss this week options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports, as well as further sanctions that do not exacerbate inflation.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • AT&T, Verizon Raise Prices and Test Consumer Budgets

    The wireless companies are boosting monthly fees and increasing the cost of mostly older cellphone plans.

  • Analysis-Food export bans, from India to Argentina, risk fueling inflation

    It only took 24 hours last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in India - the world's second-largest producer of wheat - to shelve its plans to "feed the world". In April, Modi had said publicly that the world's most populous democracy was ready to fill part of the gap left by Ukraine in global grains markets by increasing its wheat exports, following five consecutive record harvests. India traditionally exports only a modest amount of wheat, retaining most of its crop for domestic consumption.

  • Indonesia Says Foxconn May Invest in Projects for New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing in the country’s new capital, a move that would bolster the $34 billion construction project.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Unity Software in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Unity Software (NYSE: U), the creator of one of the world's top video game development engines, went public at $52 per share in September 2020. Unity's stock had already declined to the $60s by early May, but it plummeted nearly 30% in a single day following its first-quarter report on May 10.

  • Putin Is Pushing Germany’s Economy to the Breaking Point

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany, some industrial furnaces have been running without interruption for decades. If they cool down suddenly, the molten materials harden and the system breaks. Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels

  • Biden’s Gas-Tax Holiday Is a Gimmick. Here Are Some Better Ideas.

    While Washington fixates on the Biden administration’s talk of a gas-tax holiday, other ideas are circulating to lower gasoline prices and curb inflation.

  • Here's Why Costco Gas Could Get $0.18 Cheaper Per Gallon

    In 2021, Costco sold around $17 billion worth of gasoline, according to the company's chief financial officer. Gas is a big seller at the discount retailer because prices at the pump tend to be lower at Costco than those charged by many competitors. Here's what you need to know about how the price of gas could go down at Costco if the president's plans come to fruition.

  • Dutch Premier Says Boosting Groningen Gas Output Is Last Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said increasing output from the Groningen gas field would be a last resort for the Netherlands.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowThe Dutch government won’t

  • China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy showed some improvement in June as Covid restrictions were gradually eased, although the recovery remains muted. Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowThat’s the outlook based

  • JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Miner Sales May Keep Pressuring Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners needing to sell could weigh on the token’s price for some time, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Rep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowPublic-listed miners -- which account for

  • China's live-streaming e-commerce offers lifeline to fruit farmers amid Covid restrictions and short season

    Each June, Xishan Island, an eastern tourist destination surrounded by green mountains along Suzhou's Taihu Lake, is typically congested with tourists in what has become known as the "loquat traffic jam" or "bayberry traffic jam", a result of visitors from nearby regions such as Shanghai rushing to get a taste of the hyper-seasonal local fruits. This year, however, the town is quiet. Travel-wary consumers remain concerned about Covid-19 restrictions and quarantine rules owing to recent outbreaks

  • India’s Top Carmaker Bets on Hybrids Over EVs in Clean Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the automaker that sells every other car on the nation’s roads, believes electric vehicles aren’t the answer to reducing carbon emissions in the world’s third-biggest releaser of greenhouse gases -- at least not in the immediate future.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Aw

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Rules for Investing in a Bear Market

    Warren Buffett began his investing career in a bear market. Since then, he's managed through 12 more bear markets not including this one. Despite those downturns, Buffett has managed to create billions in value for himself and the shareholders of the company he runs, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Jaguar Land Rover's battle to stop dealers selling in China

    Jaguar Land Rover is battling to stop car dealers sending its cars to China and other hugely lucrative markets, which is compounding shortages in the west and widening price gaps globally.

  • Europe’s Search for Natural Gas Runs Up Against Climate Goals

    Efforts to replace Russian natural gas have set in motion plans for new production and infrastructure world-wide that critics say risk throwing the world off track in meeting the Paris accord’s climate targets.

  • German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -report

    German sugar producer Suedzucker plans "significant" price hikes to offset rising costs and prepares to shift to coal as Russian gas supplies to Western Europe slow in the wake of the Ukraine war, the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper reported on Saturday. "The costs of beet cultivation and energy are rising, and these are two significant blocks of production," Chief Executive Niels Poerksen said in an interview with the newspaper. The company is also ramping up stocks for use at the plants where coal can also be used as not all Suedzucker factories are equipped to run on other energy sources if there is no more gas, Poerksen told the newspaper.