Flexible Display Market Size to Grow by USD 18.93 Bn| 46% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Flexible Display Market share will witness a YOY growth of 9.67% in 2022 at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, construction and mining, energy, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the Flexible Display Market is the increased R and D investments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Display Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Display Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Flexible Display Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AU Optronics Corp.

  • BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • Corning Inc.

  • E Ink Holdings Inc.

  • HannStar Display Corp.

  • HP Inc.

  • Innolux Corp.

  • Kent Displays Inc.

  • KLA Corp.

  • LG Corp.

  • Microtips Technology USA

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Pioneer Corp.

  • Plastic Logic HK Ltd.

  • Royole Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • TDK Corp.

  • Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

  • Visionox Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, South Korea, Japan, and China are the most important markets for flexible displays. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the presence of key electronic device makers in the area would aid the expansion of the flexible display market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, China, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Flexible Display Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The smartphone segment's flexible display market share will expand significantly. When it comes to smartphone screens, the rise of plastic and flexible displays is the most recent development, as plastic-made active-matrix organic light-emitting diodes (AMOLED) panels are thinner and lighter than standard glass panels. These characteristics make it easier to make gadgets that are thinner and lighter. Smartphones are predicted to be accessible in foldable and flexible form factors in the future. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and LG Display Co., Ltd. both recently made large investments in improving their manufacturing capabilities.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increased R&D spending is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the flexible display industry. A flexible display industry development that is predicted to have a beneficial impact in the next years is the introduction of conceptual flexible display products. During the projection period, however, the flexible display market will face a major challenge in the form of decreasing product shelf life.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Flexible Display Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Wired Occupancy Sensors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Metrology Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flexible Display Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 18.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Corning Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., HannStar Display Corp., HP Inc., Innolux Corp., Kent Displays Inc., KLA Corp., LG Corp., Microtips Technology USA, Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Royole Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TDK Corp., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Visionox Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction and mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.4 BAUER COMPRESSORS INC.

  • 10.5 Doosan Portable Power Co.

  • 10.6 Elgi Equipments Ltd.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.9 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

  • 10.10 MAT Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 Metabowerke GmbH

  • 10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-display-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-93-bn-46-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301531910.html

SOURCE Technavio

