Flexible Electronics Global Market to Reach $44.4 Billion by 2028: Players Include 3M, Konica Minolta, LG, Panasonic and Samsung

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global flexible electronics market size reached US$ 28.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 44.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • E Ink Holdings

  • Konica Minolta

  • LG Group

  • Multi-Fineline Electronix

  • Panasonic

  • Pragmatic Printing

  • Samsung Group

Flexible electronics, or flex circuits, refer to various electronic devices that are mounted on stretchable or conformable substrates, such as plastic, metal foil, paper and flex glass.

These devices are bendable, twistable and stretchable, and can be incorporated into various consumer and industrial products. These devices are commonly used in smartphones, health tracking tools, security tags, automotive sensors and strain gauges in civil constructions.

The significant growth in the consumer electronics sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing consumer preference for wearable devices is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Smartphones, tablets, watches and televisions are being manufactured using flexible display panels to enhance their aesthetic appeal, portability and durability.

Additionally, widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Flexible biomedical devices can be implanted on the patient's skin for analyzing biomechanical movements, biological signals and vital signs accurately, along with improving sensations in robotic arms and prosthetic hands.

Moreover, product integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These devices are implanted as smart fabric sensors in helmets, seats, gloves, shoes, clothing materials and steering wheels for collection of data in real-time.

Other factors, including the development of innovative, lightweight, ultra-thin and foldable variants, which are commonly used in hybrid system-in-foil (SiF) and photovoltaic (PV) system installations for solar power, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global flexible electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible electronics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the circuit structure type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global flexible electronics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Flexible Electronics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Displays
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 LCD Displays
6.1.2.2 OLED Displays
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Thin-Film Photovoltaics (PV)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 CdTe
6.2.2.2 CIGS
6.2.2.3 a-Si
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Printed Sensors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Major Types
6.3.2.1 Biosensors
6.3.2.2 Image sensors
6.3.2.3 Touch Sensors
6.3.2.4 Pressure Sensors
6.3.2.5 Temperature Sensors
6.3.2.6 Gas Sensors
6.3.2.7 Humidity Sensors
6.3.3 Market Forecast
6.4 Batteries
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Major Types
6.4.2.1 Thin-Film Batteries
6.4.2.2 Curved Batteries
6.4.2.3 Printed Batteries
6.4.2.4 Others
6.4.3 Market Forecast
6.5 OLED Lighting
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Circuit Structure Type
7.1 Single-Sided Flexible Circuit
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Double-Sided Flexible Circuit
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Multilayer Flexible Circuit
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Sculptured Flexible Circuit
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Energy & Power
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Automotive
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Military and Defense
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Aerospace
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bm8fp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-electronics-global-market-to-reach-44-4-billion-by-2028-players-include-3m-konica-minolta-lg-panasonic-and-samsung-301782386.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

