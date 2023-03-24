Flexible Electronics Global Market to Reach $89.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities
Global Market for Flexible Electronics
Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 23% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR
The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -
3M Company
BASF SE
Blue Spark Technologies
BrightVolt, Inc.
Cymbet Corporation
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
E Ink Holdings, Inc.
Fujikura Ltd.
Japan Display Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)
Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
Nitto Denko Corporation
Plastic Logic Germany
Pragmatic Printing Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Thin Film Electronics ASA
Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
120
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$22 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$89.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
19.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Printed Electronics to Have Short-term Dip Owing to Covid-19
Flexible Electronics Open Up Innumerable Opportunities for Healthcare Wearables
Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude
Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics
Application Segments
End-Use Sectors
Recent Market Activity
Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities
Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market
Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Flexible Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence
Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics
Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field
Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices
Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics
Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities
Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics
Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics Market
Global Displays Market by Type (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Shipments for Conventional Displays and Flexible Displays
Global Flexible Displays Market by Application: 2019
OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment
Global Flexible Display Market by Type: 2019
E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain
Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth
Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics
Global Smarphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025
Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays
Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2010-2021
Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets
Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand
Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.
Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022
Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities
Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries Market
Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut
Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs Well for Market Growth
Impact of COVID-19 on Solar Power Market
COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology
Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology
Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk9uec
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900