Flexible Electronics Global Market to Reach $89.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities

Global Market for Flexible Electronics

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 23% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR



The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -

3M Company

BASF SE

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt, Inc.

Cymbet Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Plastic Logic Germany

Pragmatic Printing Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $89.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Printed Electronics to Have Short-term Dip Owing to Covid-19

Flexible Electronics Open Up Innumerable Opportunities for Healthcare Wearables

Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude

Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics

Application Segments

End-Use Sectors

Recent Market Activity

Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market

Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Flexible Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices

Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics

Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities

Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics Market

Global Displays Market by Type (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Shipments for Conventional Displays and Flexible Displays

Global Flexible Displays Market by Application: 2019

OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment

Global Flexible Display Market by Type: 2019

E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain

Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics

Global Smarphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays

Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2010-2021

Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets

Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand

Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022

Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities

Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries Market

Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut

Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs Well for Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Solar Power Market

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology

Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology

Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk9uec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

