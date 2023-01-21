U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,198.32
    +1,148.97 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global flexible electronics market.

This report focuses on flexible electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the flexible electronics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global flexible electronics market is expected to grow from $24.07 billion in 2021 to $26.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The flexible electronics market is expected to grow to $45.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the flexible electronics market are Blue Spark Technologies, Cymbet Corporation, E ink Holdings Inc, Imprint Energy Inc, LG Electronics, Solar Frontier, and Samsung electronics co. ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Enfucell Softbattery, Palo Alto research center incorporated, Oledworks LLC, Royole Corporation, Flexenable ltd, Flex ltd, and Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

The flexible electronics market consists of sales of flexible electronics by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the flex circuits, also known as a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates, such as polyimide, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) or transparent conductive polyester film, flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester.

The main types of flexible electronics are flexible display, flexible battery, flexible sensors, flexible memory, and flexible photovoltaics. Flexible display screens are flexible displays that are made of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) displays The different circuit structures include single-sided, double-sided and others and are applicable in displays, thin-film photovoltaics, printed sensors, batteries, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) lighting, other applications and are used in consumer electronics, energy, and power, healthcare, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, other verticals.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flexible electronics market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the flexible electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the flexible electronics market. Consumer electronics (CE) refers to any electronic equipment intended for end-users or consumers to purchase and use regularly for non-commercial or professional purposes.

Consumer electronics use flexible electronics in most electronic devices, as a result, rising demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for the flexible electronics market. For instance, in 2021, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), an Indian retail trade association consumer electronics and appliance sales climbed by 23.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021 than it was in the same period in 2020. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics drives the flexible electronics market.

Technology innovation are shaping the mobile gaming market. Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand. For instance, in 2022, NextFlex, America's Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Manufacturing Institute, released Project Call 7.0 (PC 7.0), the most recent request for proposals, which seeks to fund projects that promote the development and deployment of FHE while solving significant issues in advanced manufacturing and supporting DOD priorities.

PC 7.0 builds on the success and maturity of previous Project Calls by continuing to use broadly defined topics to enable a diverse proposer base, with a particular focus on areas where FHE can impact high-priority U.S. manufacturing opportunities and emerging areas of importance within the FHE community.

Further innovations are For instance, in 2021, Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the world leader in flexible electronics announced Royole RoKit, the global first open platform flexible electronics development kit. RoKit is a developer-friendly, all-in-one flexible electronics development kit that integrates Royole's flexible display and sensor technologies with programmable hardware for product designers and application developers to discover and utilize the power of flexible technologies.

The countries covered in the flexible electronics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Flexible Electronics Market Characteristics
3. Flexible Electronics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Flexible Electronics
5. Flexible Electronics Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Flexible Electronics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Flexible Electronics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Flexible display

  • Flexible battery

  • Flexible sensors

  • Flexible memory

  • Flexible photovoltaics

6.2. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Circuit Structure, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Single Sided

  • Double Sided

6.3. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Displays

  • Thin Film Photovoltaics

  • Printed Sensors

  • Batteries

  • Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) Lighting

  • Other Applications

6.4. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Energy And Power

  • Healthcare

  • Automotive

  • Military And Defense

  • Aerospace

  • Other Verticals

7. Flexible Electronics Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1onm7

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-electronics-global-market-report-2022-301726701.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance

    On-chain data sourced from CryptoQuant shows that the 5,592 BTC worth some $124 million that was transferred out of the miner’s address in the past three days ended up in Binance.

  • Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren't Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet

    Elon Musk's conservative tweets have turned off potential Democrat Tesla buyers, but Republicans aren't impressed with the cars either.

  • FDA rejects Eli Lilly’s accelerated approval application for Alzheimer’s drug

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move lower in Eli Lilly stock.

  • The green revolution is fuelling environmental destruction

    Roughly 80 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, the new generation of offshore wind turbines being built at Dogger Bank will be taller than some skyscrapers.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Incyte Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    Biopharmaceutical firm Incyte was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Friday. Let's see if the charts and indicators have a positive spin too. In this daily bar chart of INCY, below, I see a large sideways trading pattern for shares the past year.

  • Oil Outages in Canada Disrupt Flows to US, Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of outages across western Canada’s oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the US and global markets. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutBeyonce Launches $100,000-a-Night Dubai Resort’s Luxury BetTwo of Canada’s largest oil-sands upgrading facilities

  • Crypto Banks Borrow Billions From Home-Loan Banks to Plug Shortfalls

    Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital, after a surge in customer withdrawals, have turned to a system originally designed to support mortgage lending.

  • GM to invest $918 million in factories to build out V-8 engines, EV parts

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian discusses GM's latest investment into EVs and engine manufacturing.

  • Working from home holds back sales recovery at coffee shops

    A shift to working from home is holding back the post-pandemic recovery of Britain’s coffee shops, data shows.

  • Silicon Carbide Chips Fuel Sales Surge At Aehr Test Systems

    Electric vehicles are driving big revenue growth for Aehr Test Systems. And Aehr stock is in rarefied air after its latest earnings report.

  • Wayfair to lay off 1,750 employees, 10% of its global workforce

    The next big tech employer planning thousands of layoffs is Boston-based Wayfair Inc. The online furniture retailer (NYSE: W) said Friday it is cutting approximately 1,750 employees, or 10% of its global workforce as of the end of last year, in its second round of layoffs in six months. In an effort to "eliminate management layers," Wayfair said that the cuts include 1,200 corporate employees, or 18% of that department. A spokesperson for Wayfair did not offer further comment, redirecting to a press release and a public message from CEO Nirah Shah.

  • Netflix’s Reed Hastings has made it clear ‘he’s not going anywhere’: Reporter

    Dawn Chmielewski, Reuters U.S. Entertainment Business Correspondent and “Binge Times” Co-Author, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's outlook following news of co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down as CEO, the platform's new leadership, and acquisition possibilities for the streaming service.

  • 5 Integrated Oil Stocks From the Promising Industry

    High oil price and mild recession expectations are making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated International industry bright. ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (SHEL), BP and Eni (E) are well-positioned to make the most of the highly favorable business environment.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Plans on IPOs for at Least Five Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutBeyonce Launches $10

  • Tesla’s Price Cuts Are Good for Lithium

    To follow the money in one of today’s hottest commodity markets, investors should look at company results rather than headline prices.

  • U.S. dairy producers feel pinch from inflation, severe weather

    As the U.S. nears a potential recession, dairy producers are finding themselves impacted from both inflation and severe weather.

  • Alaska Airlines CEO expects growth in 2023 despite turbulent economy

    Alaska plans to grow its workforce by 15% or more in 2023, a relatively modest expectation after adding 8,000 employees last year.

  • SHAMARAN AUGUST 2022 PAYMENT RECEIVED

    ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) confirms receipt of payment today for August 2022 crude oil sales in the amount of $9.36 million net to the Company. View PDF version

  • Baker Hughes data show a decline in active U.S. oil-drilling rigs

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (BKR) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 10 to 613 this week. That followed an increase of five oil rigs in the previous week. The total active U.