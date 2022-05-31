U.S. markets closed

Flexible Electronics Market to Reach USD 63,128 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·5 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Flexible Electronics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”.

TOKYO, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flexible electronics market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 10.3% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 63,128 million by 2030.

In the coming years, flexible electronics will become the most vociferous proponent in the world of technology. Flexible electronics have various advantages, and because they are compact and lightweight, they improve the features of equipment and products in a wide range of industries. The expanding consumer electronics industry is one of the key drivers fueling the global flexible electronics market. Flexible electronics are a sort of electrical technology that can be put on flexible or conformable substrates. These are notable for their ability to be twisted, folded, stretched, or sculpted into unexpected shapes. These features will make these technologies increasingly prevalent in wearable electronics devices in the coming years.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1666

The flexible electronics market is growing in popularity as a consequence of the multiple benefits it provides to consumers. Flex circuits will continue to be used for a variety of applications as more businesses realize the benefits of improved affordability, customizability, and portability. As flexible electronics are cost-effective, versatile, flexible, inventive, and lightweight, many industries and professionals are incorporating them into their gadgets and products.

Global Flexible Electronics Market Growth Aspects

The flexible electronics market is predicted to develop throughout the forecast period due to increasing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and government or consumer awareness of flexible electronics. Furthermore, increased demand for compact and advanced electronics is likely to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, the proliferation of printed electronics promotes market expansion, generating compelling potential for a variety of applications. Considering these factors, the flexible electronics market revenue is projected to grow rapidly in the near future. The flexible electronics market is predicted to benefit displays, grid connectivity, lighting technologies, health monitoring systems, power integration, and other industries. It is also necessary for the advancement of green and connected infrastructure. These applications will lead to the expansion of the flexible electronics market shares over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancements in flexible electronics technology are likely to generate revenue for the sector.

However, among other factors, the well-established industry for rigid electronic devices will continue to pose challenges to the flexible electronics industry during the projected period. Raw material price changes will also slow the market's growth rate. Consequently, cost restraints are a substantial impediment to industrial expansion.

Don’t fail to benefit from business opportunities in Flexible Electronics Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

Besides that, the emergence and expansion of COVID-19 have had a substantial influence on the company in the flexible electronics and electronics value chain. The market for flexible electronics, on the other hand, has decreased significantly as a result of global shutdowns that have led to the entire closure of all public places, industrial facilities, and offices. Furthermore, these limits have had a global impact on the GDP and per capita income of countries. Low discretionary income has diminished the public's purchasing power, resulting in a steady decline in total market growth. However, As the consumer electronics and automotive sectors recover, inventory levels are projected to normalize, and usage of flexible electronics devices will increase in the second half of 2020.

Rising demand for consumer devices

Flexible electronics are low-cost, durable, and widely used in cellphones, tablets, PCs, wearables, televisions, and other consumer devices. Flexible displays are used in such devices to save space while also reducing thickness and weight. The two primary types of displays used are flexible organic light-emitting diodes and flexible organic liquid crystal displays. Furthermore, the need for flexible electronics is growing in step with the demand for consumer electronics. Despite a drop in smartphone shipments due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the smartphone and wearable devices market is expected to recover quickly with such technology.

Interconnected Reports Semiconductor and Electronics Market

The global market for display technology accounted for US$ 128 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 210 Bn by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The global interactive display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 16.4 Bn by 2027.

The global flexible display market size is expected to reach around US$ 32.14 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 27.4% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global flexible electronics market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the projection years. This is owing to the region's concentration of top consumer electronics companies. The region's market for flexible electronics is being driven by increased demand for various low-cost portable electronic products. Furthermore, the government's increased efforts are attracting FDIs and enabling many vertical stakeholders to establish manufacturing units in nations such as China and Malaysia due to the availability of low-cost production sources in the region. As a result, the Asia-Pacific flexible electronics market is expected to grow quickly during the next few years.

Market Segmentation

The global flexible electronics market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and application. Based on the type, the market is divided into flexible display, flexible memory, flexible sensors, flexible battery, and others. Based on the application, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, energy & power, defense, industrial, and others.

Major Players

Some key flexible electronics companies covered global in the flexible electronics industry are Blue Spark Technologies, Samsung Electronics, OLEDWorks, FlexEnable, E Ink Holdings Inc., Konica Minolta, First Solar, Solar frontier, Front Edge Technologies, LG Electronics, and Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson
Acumen Research and Consulting
USA: +14079154157
India: +918983225533
E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


