The flexible electronics market size is projected to reach USD 48.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 31.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026

The rising demand for consumer electronic devices is among the factors driving the growth of the flexible electronics & circuit market. The multilayer flex circuit held the largest share of the flexible circuit market in 2020, and will continue to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period.

New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Structure Type, Application, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343329/?utm_source=GNW

The multilayer flex circuit held the largest share of the flexible circuit market in 2020, and will continue to hold a dominant position in the market during the forecast period.Multilayer flex circuits offer reduction in assembly costs, time, package size, and weight.



They also offer better signal integrity than other structure types and are increasingly being used in the military, defense & aerospace; communications; automotive; and consumer electronics verticals.Multilayer flex circuit boards have very fine lines, allowing enough space for other components.



Hence, multilayer flex circuit boards have high board density that is suitable for high density applications.



The consumer electronics vertical is expected to capture the largest share of the flexible electronics market

The consumer electronics vertical is expected to capture the largest share of the flexible electronics market based on vertical.The growth of this market can be attributed to the large-scale adoption of flexible displays in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, televisions, etc.



Flexible OLED displays are widely used in leading smartphones by industry leaders such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Group. Apple has plans to introduce the iPhone Flip with a flexible display. Such developments have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall flexible electronics market for the consumer electronics vertical.



Based on region, APAC held the largest share of flexible electronics market.



APAC held the largest share of the overall flexible electronics market, based on region, in 2020. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of leading players from the flexible electronics ecosystem such as Samsung Group, LG Corp., Panasonic Corporation, and Konica Minolta Inc. These players have captured a major share of the flexible electronics market, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of the market in APAC.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the flexible electronics & circuit marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 12%



Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Corp. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), The 3M Company (US), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), First Solar, Inc. (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), PragmatIC Printing Ltd. (UK), Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. (US), and BrightVolt Technologies (US), are some of the key players in the flexible electronics & circuit market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the flexible electronics & circuit market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the flexible electronics & circuit market based on structure type, application, vertical, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the flexible electronics & circuit market.



It also analyzes product launches and developments, agreements, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall flexible electronics & circuit market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343329/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



