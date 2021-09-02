U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.74
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9450
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,547.96
    +919.58 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Flexible Foam Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.28% | High Demand From Emerging Economies to Upheave Growth in Specialty Chemicals Industry

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Flexible Foam Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Flexible Foam Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The flexible foam market is set to grow by $ 11.49 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis for the current global market scenario & the overall market environment

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population, and the increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Flexible Foam Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Type

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the flexible foam market:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41473

Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flexible foam market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Flexible Foam Market size

  • Flexible Foam Market trends

  • Flexible Foam Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the high demand from emerging economies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness of eco-friendly products may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flexible foam market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Hollow Microspheres Market Report -The hollow microspheres market size is expected to grow by USD 1.93 billion and record a CAGR of 10.56% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Surface Disinfectants Market Report -The surface disinfectants market has the potential to grow by USD 999.69 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.53%. Download a free sample report now!

Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible foam market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the flexible foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the flexible foam market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible foam market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Polyurethane flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polyethylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polypropylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Covestro AG

  • Dow Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • JSP Corp.

  • Recticel NV

  • Rogers Corp.

  • Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Ube Industries Ltd.

  • Zotefoams Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-foam-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-5-28--high-demand-from-emerging-economies-to-upheave-growth-in-specialty-chemicals-industry-301367675.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • 3 Underrated Stocks That Could Finish 2021 With a Bang

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.

  • Why Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the company announced an updated strategic plan. Texas Capital, a $35 billion asset regional bank based in Dallas, announced a new strategic plan yesterday that will see the bank focus more on technology, bulk up hiring, invest further in treasury solutions, build on its private wealth business, and create a new investment banking division. In tandem with the announcement, the bank also announced the hiring of Daniel Hoverman to lead the new investment banking division.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were gaining today on no company-specific news. The tech stock may be moving higher today after a positive investor note yesterday said that Fastly could benefit from content delivery opportunities from a service that Apple plans to launch in the fall. Piper Sandler analyst James Fish said that Apple's new iCloud Private Relay, a security feature for iCloud subscriptions, could provide new revenue for content delivery network (CDN) companies, including Fastly and some of its competitors.