Flexible Foam Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.28% | High Demand From Emerging Economies to Upheave Growth in Specialty Chemicals Industry

Latest market research report titled Flexible Foam Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio

The flexible foam market is set to grow by $ 11.49 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis for the current global market scenario & the overall market environment

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population, and the increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Flexible Foam Market is segmented as below:

Application

Type

Geography

Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flexible foam market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Flexible Foam Market size

Flexible Foam Market trends

Flexible Foam Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the high demand from emerging economies is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness of eco-friendly products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flexible foam market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist flexible foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flexible foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flexible foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flexible foam market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polyurethane flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyethylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polypropylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

JSP Corp.

Recticel NV

Rogers Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zotefoams Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

