Flexible Garden Hoses Market ($1.25Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Flexible Garden Hoses Market Growth impelled by growing consumers inclination toward gardening activities, particularly amid the COVID-19 crisis and increase in demand for gardening supplies.

New York, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexible Garden Hoses Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Flexible Garden Hoses Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Distribution Channel,” the Flexible Garden Hoses Market is projected to reach US$ 1,251.90 million by 2028 from US$ 809.46 million in 2019; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Flexible Garden Hoses Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Swan Products LLC, Legacy Manufacturing Company, GARDENA, Fiskars Group, Gilmour, Teknor Apex Company, Briggs & Stratton, Terraflex, and Craftsman are among the key flexible garden hoses market players. Major companies are focused on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to broaden their geographic presence and consumer base globally.

In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global flexible garden hoses market. COVID-19 has caused significant distress across the globe. It has caused considerable damage to public mental health. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, levels of stress and anxiety have risen substantially. The rising prevalence of mental illness in Europe has led to an increase in hobbies and recreational activities. Planting and gardening are well-known for being stress- and anxiety-reliever hobbies. Gardening is a great way to relieve stress as it keeps one occupied and requires a lot of mental focus. It also helps alleviate anxieties about food security when the harvesting and distribution of various commodities are slowed by lockdowns. Fruit and vegetable seed sales are on the rise across the world. The growing gardening activities in Europe are driving the demand for gardening tools such as flexible garden hoses.

Increase in Demand for Expandable Hoses:

The expandable hose is a relatively new type of garden hose. It can expand three times its original length when water pressure is activated and shrink to its original length when closed. This flexibility allows the expanded hose to drain automatically without kinks and tangles. Traditional hoses have several problems. For instance, in traditional hoses, to discharge water, one must hold it at different angles. However, in an expandable hose, the water is automatically discharged. Another problem with traditional rubber hoses is kinks, knots, or tangles. However, the kinks of the expandable hose are much lesser than those of the corresponding rubber hose because the latex it contains is more flexible than hard rubber. Traditional hoses are difficult to operate; the longer they are, the heavier they are. However, expandable hoses are about five times lighter than traditional hoses. Once the water is turned off, the expanded garden hose will return to its original length, making it easier to store than traditional rubber hoses. Thus, the growing demand for expandable hoses due to the various benefits offered by them is expected to drive the flexible garden hoses market.

Flexible Garden Hoses Market: Segmental Overview

By type, the flexible garden hoses market is segmented into regular hoses, soaker hoses, sprinkler hoses, expandable hoses, and others. In 2020, the soaker hose segment is expected to register the highest growth rate. Soaker hoses, unlike regular hoses, are porous, allow water to gradually seep out over the whole length of the hose. They are highly effective in watering gardens and lawns, as well as provide plants with sufficient moisture without wasting water. Soaker hoses help save water by providing the right volume to the plants and prevent water run-off and water loss due to evaporation, which is making them highly popular among gardeners and landscapers. Soaker hoses are low-cost, versatile alternatives to drip irrigation systems. They are available in round and flat designs. Moreover, they are convenient to use and easy to install. For an average home garden, soaker hoses usually have a modest initial cost. Additionally, the soaker hose keeps the soil moist but prevents waterlogging. Thus, they prevent soil clogging, ensuring the better health of plants.

Based on distribution channel, the flexible garden hoses market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to have the highest growth rate. It offers diverse merchandise and a wide range of garden hoses all under one roof. For appealing customers, a wide variety of products are kept in eye-catching assortments on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, they offer products at discounted prices to attract large consumer groups. Additionally, they are highly accessible and convenient sources for a variety of products. High customer traffic in supermarkets and hypermarkets makes it easier for garden hose manufacturers to reach huge groups of customers. They highly focus on selling garden hoses through supermarkets and hypermarkets as these retail stores provide nationwide coverage. This results in high sales volume and increased profitability. Prominent manufacturers of garden hoses such as Melnor Inc., Gilmour, Flexon Industries, and Briggs & Stratton offer their products through leading chains of supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Walmart and Menards, in the US and Canada.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Flexible Garden Hoses Market

The flexible garden hoses market has been significantly affected by a scarcity of available workers, which has hindered production capacity. However, due to wholesale market closures, manufacturers were forced to rely primarily on supermarkets and e-commerce dealers to advertise their flexible garden hoses products, which has positively affected its demand in the market. Despite the global pandemic, flexible garden hoses sales have witnessed growth. Since the pandemic has led to a strong resurgence of the gardening hobby as well as increased awareness regarding the benefits of home gardening and clean air, the popularity of flexible garden hoses has grown across the world. Gardening helps people stay physically and mentally healthy and relieves them from the stress associated with the crisis.

